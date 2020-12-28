Disney+ Soul Movie Fan Reactions

Someone pass the tissues, please.

If you were looking for an all around feel-good movie this holiday season, Disney+ came to the rescue with the premiere of Soul. It debuted on Christmas Day and has left fans with an endless amount of heartwarming feelings.

The film follows a jazz musician named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) who goes on a soul-searching journey after having a near-death experience. He becomes the unlikeliest of friends with 22 (Tina Fey), a soul trapped in the Great Before.


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Via giphy.com

The inspiring story has taken social media by storm and fans can’t stop talking about it. We’ve rounded up the best reactions to Soul so far. Check them out below:


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Via giphy.com

Jack Kirby is one of 22s mentors. #SoulMovie is incredible. And officially my favorite Pixar film.


@UpToTASK

The ultimate message in #SoulMovie is so necessary. One that’s so easy to lose sight of too. It’s great to have a passion, and a blessing to be able to find some sort of success in it. But don’t ever get so caught up that you convince yourself it’s all you are.

@JustinTinsley

My takeaway from #SoulMovie is that most times we are waiting for a big break, or a big shift in our lives, but we overlook the daily blessings that are in front of us. Those small sparks are what matters, not those big moments. Big moments come and go.

@CSinTech

Watched #SoulMovie last night with the kids. Sobbed my way through it. It is beautiful and it led to so many powerful and deep conversations with the kiddos. ❤️❤️❤️

@sarahdrew

'Don't worry you can't crush a soul here. That's what life on earth is for...' 🤣 #SoulPixar #SoulMovie

@NadHdez

Excuse me while I wipe myself off the floor after watching #Soul . There is greatness and then there is this film which belongs at the top of every best of list this year. I am shook by this masterpiece. Thank you @Pixar for once again teaching us about passion and life.

@joshgad

We watched #SoulMovie last night and we laughed, we cried, we cheered and we were reminded of our "spark,quot; 🖤🖤🖤 LOVE this movie!! The fam @iamjamiefoxx is truly one of the most talented people on the planet!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

@itsgabrielleu

“How are you going to spend your life?” “I’m not sure. But I do know I’m going to live every minute of it” #SoulMovie

@jaelwenda

#SoulMovie was truly inspirational. Personally I couldn’t have watched at a better time. From start to finish it was brilliant and the message is so important. The representation is so important. Truly truly so good.

@RAVIEB

“I'm just afraid that if I died today my life would have amounted to nothing.” #SoulMovie

@realAlexAJ

I cannot shake how good #SoulMovie was! Am i really out here living, or waiting to live until some good shit happens? Whew.

@im_cjb

No one: Pixar: Hey! Have you pondered the true meaning of your existence lately? #SoulMovie

@theglossier

Soul is amazing and I am now feeling the most inspired I’ve felt in what feels like a very long time. #SoulPixar #Soul

@blackqueen540

All of that 😍 I loved the entire concept 🖤✨ #SoulMovie #soul #SoulPixar #DisneyPlus #Disney #SPIRITUAL

@DreamzIndigo

I LOVED SOUL. This movie is incredible start to finish. The animation is BEAUTIFUL. The characters are full of life. The voice acting is spot on. The music is perfect. Pixar nails it again. Thank you, Pete Doctor! #Soul #SoulMovie #SoulPixar #Pixar #DisneyPlus

@ShowMeTheFilm

Did you get a chance to watch Soul? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

