Director Kevin Smith Pays Tribute To The Late Stan Lee’s Birthday With Touching Post

Director Kevin Smith often has cited Stan Lee as a “father-figure” and goes into how much Lee affected his life. He tells several stories about his encounters with him and often cites his monologue in ‘Mall Rats’ as a defining moment in his life.

It was a tragic day when we lost Stan Lee, though his memory continues to live on in the characters he created and the stories he left with the people still around us. Kevin Smith is just one of those people with amazing stories, but we love to hear them time and time again.

To celebrate what would have been Lee’s 98th birthday, Smith took to social media to once again tell his story and how Lee changed his life.

“SPIDER-HANDS WITH STAN THE MAN! In a world with a far better timeline than this one, @therealstanlee would be celebrating his 98th birthday today! I was lucky enough to call this legendary icon a friend from 1995 forward, but I was a fan first. As such, I never lost my sense of awe and appreciation for who Stan was and how his imagination had made my life better. The first pic of me and Mister Lee was shot by #carlosontal and taken on the first day I met my mentor on the set of #Mallrats – March 15, 1995. The pic beside it (taken by @allanamato) was snapped 17 years later in 2012, on the set of the @hulu show SPOILERS. The third pic is from the “Stan Lee School of Cameo Acting” spot we shot for @audi when #ageofultron was in theaters, with fellow Rats @jaymewes, me, and @michael_rooker (also pictured: @theofficiallouferrigno, @tarareid, and @jordanmonsanto, who was very pregnant with little @loganleemewes at the time). And the fourth pic was taken on Stan’s last birthday party (his 95th). To say The Man made a deep cultural impact is a gross understatement, as we’re still enjoying the copious characters and sensational stories Stan and his merry @marvel cohorts gave us decades ago! But I’m happy to say Stan made a deep impact on me as a human being as well. Whoever said you should never meet your heroes never met Stan Lee! #KevinSmith #stanlee #spiderhands #icon #marvel”

See the full post here.

Director Kevin Smith Pays Tribute To The Late Stan Lee’s Birthday With Touching Post

The post features several amazing photos that almost feel like a time machine, and show us the relationship that these two creators had together.

Stan Lee would have been 98 years old today.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Kevin Smith? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.