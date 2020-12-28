Dion Waiters Considers Retiring From NBA

NBA star Dion Waiters has revealed that he is considering walking away from the league.

“They think I’m playing. I been contemplating it though — about retiring,” Waiters said. “It’s the politics for me. Game-wise, we know what’s up. I just can’t do the politics, man. We ain’t going over that water. I’ll retire before that.”

Waiters, 29, and was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012 as the fourth overall pick. He was traded from the Cavs in 2015 to Oklahoma City . He then found a home with Miami Heat. Waiters left Heat after he posted a photo on Instagram that showed him out on a boat after informing his team he was ill. Waiters was suspended a game to start the season before he was suspended ten games for having a medical issue on a team flight after taking a THC edible.

NBA PLAYER BEHAVES BADLY ON COURT

He then headed over to the Lakers last season — winning the NBA title with them.