Did Wendy Osefo Already Know Monique Samuels Would Not Return Next Season?

Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac announced on Instagram Live she would not return to the show for another season. But did her news come as a surprise to the rest of the cast?

Candiace Dillard, Monique Samuels |Paul Morigi/Bravo

Wendy Osefo recently said wasn’t sure if the rumors were true that Samuels was fired or knew her status on the cast.

However, fans were tuned into Samuels’ likely exit after producer Andy Cohen seemed to side with Candiace Dillard Bassett when it came to the violent altercation between the two. He said to Samuels, “Bravo doesn’t condone violence.” Cohen also observed how Samuels was “unemotional” when it came to discussing the fight during the reunion.

Osefo addressed the rumors and offered her thoughts about whether or not Samuels would remain on the cast prior to Samuels’ announcement. “When there was conversation saying that they’re trying to kick her off the show, I don’t have that power that they, the other ladies do,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Samuels initially surprised fans when she recently shared on social media that rumors she was fired were untrue. “Contracts have been sent out and that rumor is not true,” she said.

Wendy Osefo said she had no idea if Monique Samuels would return

Osefo truly did not know what producers were thinking when it came to Samuels. “I’m the newbie here. I have no idea what’s going on,” she laughed. “Who makes those decisions, but I know it’s not me.” She added that everyone has an opinion they like to share on social media.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Fans Think Bravo Might Fire Monique Samuels Following a Comment From Andy Cohen

Indeed fans buzzed on social media about Samuels returning to the show before the final installment of the reunion. Now the shock has set in. “Looks like Monique is bowing out,” one person tweeted. “I’m glad she’s leaving on her own terms. She definitely doesn’t need the ‘little check.’ I hope she does come back at some point, at least as a friend. Imma miss you, Monique! You certainly won the war.”

Another person wrote, “Monique how can you quit the show. You were the only reason to watch!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett said she wouldn’t return if Monique Samuels did

Bassett said she wasn’t giving producers an ultimatum, but said if Samuels returns she won’t. “I hope not,” Bassett said about Samuel’s returning to the show on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “If it were up to me, the answer is, you know, good riddance go home. But I can’t speak for the network. I don’t want to be quoted as speaking for the network.”

“So I don’t know,” she continued. “I just know what I think is healthy for the group as a whole. And this season was, among other things, incredibly toxic. And it brings forth so much toxicities within the group, within the audience who is, you know, watching the show and ingesting everything and it didn’t need to go there.”

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett Worried the Attack at the Winery Would Have Been Worse if It Happened off Camera

“I will not film with her. I will not work with her,” Bassett said. “For my mental health, I cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me. And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is a job. This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”