Deshaun Watson injury update: Texans quarterback hurts arm on fluke play vs. Bengals

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson departed Sunday’s game against the Bengals in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury to his right arm. Watson returned for Houston’s final drive despite the brutal-looking injury.

Standing in the pocket to pass, Watson’s right hand appeared to get caught in the facemask of a Cincinnati defensive lineman. Watson released the ball, but he was unable to follow through on his throw. Then, Watson appears to be dragged to the ground as the pass rusher continues moving with Watson’s hand stuck in the facemask.

After being attended to on the field, Watson walked off under his own power and was examined by trainers in the blue sideline medical tent before sitting on the bench with no further medical attention.

The Texans had one final drive with 18 seconds left, and Watson returned to quarterback Houston in a one-possession game. Watson was able to complete a 12-yard pass to Brandin Cooks before the game ended.

Watson finished Week 16 with 294 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Texans lost, 37-31.

Houston’s backup quarterback is A.J. McCarron. The Texans play the Titans in a Week 17 game that’s especially meaningless for Houston since the Dolphins own the Texans’ 2021 first-round pick from the Laremy Tunsil trade.