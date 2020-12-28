Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.69% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.69%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.69% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Oersted A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.63% or 67.00 points to trade at 1256.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 4.85% or 67.5 points to end at 1458.5 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 3.59% or 9.1 points to 262.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.73% or 4.8 points to trade at 653.4 at the close. Genmab (CSE:) declined 0.67% or 16.0 points to end at 2368.0 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was down 0.47% or 0.50 points to 106.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 87 to 59 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 5.63% or 67.00 to 1256.50. Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.85% or 67.5 to 1458.5. Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.59% or 9.1 to 262.3.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.04% or 0.02 to $48.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.21% or 0.11 to hit $51.45 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.75 to trade at $1893.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.25% to 6.0828, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4365.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 90.153.