Deadliest Catch Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

The Deadliest Catch family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Nick McGlashan, a star on the Discovery series, has died at age 33, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 7th generation fisherman passed away Sunday, Dec. 27 in Nashville. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“My brother nick passed away,” his sister Lydia shared on Twitter Sunday. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

Born in Alaska, Nick began crabbing at the age of 13, oftentimes leaving school and heading straight for his father’s boat to help the crew, according to his Discovery bio. In 2013, he began starring on Deadliest Catch, ultimately appearing on 78 episodes throughout seven years.

“Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it’s done,” his bio reads. “He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience…the epitome of a true crabber.”