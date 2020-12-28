DC has massive plans for its superhero movies

“But wait,” you might say, holding up the fingers on which you’ve been counting all these potential projects. “Are these going to be connected together? How are all these projects and all these characters going to fit into one on-screen universe?”

Short answer: they won’t, technically. Instead, DC Films will silo off various characters into their own parallel pocket realities within the larger multiverse. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, the article explains, will inhabit Earth 1, presumably along with the other heroes she appeared alongside in Justice League. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be a denizen of Earth 2. The Flash solo movie, scheduled to be released in 2022, will connect multiple universes, including those of the Batmen played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

“I don’t think anyone has else has ever attempted this,” Hamada said. “But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it.” Technically he’s right; audiences haven’t seen this kind of cross-franchise, multi-property differentiation on the big screen in live action… at least, not yet.