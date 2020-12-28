Daryl Morey fined $50K for sending this tweet about James Harden

The NBA has once again shown that it takes its anti-tampering rules very seriously, and this time it is Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey who has to pay the price.

Morey has been fined $50K for a social media post he made about Houston Rockets star James Harden, the NBA announced on Monday. The fine stems from a tweet Morey sent on Dec. 20 that was actually a “memory” of an old tweet congratulating Harden for breaking the Rockets’ all-time franchise assist record last year. You can see the tweet below: