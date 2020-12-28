D’Andra Simmons Treated for COVID-19 in Hospital After Oxygen Levels Took Turn for the Worse

Instagram

Podcast host Kate Casey notes that the ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ star is ‘struggling’ in her battle with coronavirus, while ‘Housewives’ friend Jennifer Davis claims she is ‘in ICU on oxygen.’

–

D’Andra Simmons has ended up in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” is currently being in a hospital in Texas after her oxygen levels took a turn for the worse.

“D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas,” the 51-year-old’s representative said in a statement to the press on Monday, December 28. “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

News about Simmons’ hospitalization was first shared by “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast host Kate Casey. Taking to her Twitter account earlier the same day, she tweeted, “Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD @BravoTV.”

Kate Casey shared news about D’Andra Simmons’ hospitalization.

Aside from Kate, a friend of the “RHOD” Housewives, Jennifer David, also informed her followers about D’Andra’s health issues. Via an Instagram Story post which has since been deleted, she pleaded, “Please pray for @dandrasimmons, she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen.”

Jennifer David informed her followers about D’Andra Simmons’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

Days before her hospitalization, Simmons celebrated Christmas along with her husband Jeremy Lock, stepson Koen Lock, and mother Dee Simmons. She shared a family portrait on Instagram on Saturday, December 26 with a caption that read, “This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household!”

“Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all…,” the reality star continued. She then greeted her fans, “I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!”

<br />

Back in August, Simmons opened up about shooting an upcoming season of “RHOD” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We get COVID tests either weekly or biweekly, so especially now when we do go on our what our version of what a cast trip is, because you can’t really go that far, you do get COVID tests and so does the entire crew,” she told Page Six.

“I think they’re being very responsible and very careful,” she went on to claim. “Because of course, we were thinking, ‘How are we going to do this in a pandemic?’ But it has worked, and knock on wood none of the cast has had any issues with COVID.”