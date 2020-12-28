Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson and Her Girlfriend Have Broken up

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson has been candid about her sexuality this year. Now, Robinson has confirmed a relationship status update.

Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson | Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid and revealed she had a girlfriend

When she appeared on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Robinson revealed that she was dating a woman. She then later talked about being sexually fluid.

“I’ve definitely had moments where I’ve been frustrated with having such a public life,” Robinson said in a YouTube video with Bailey. “Just having my business out there…I’m a super private person. I’m okay with normal attention like people liking pictures [on Instagram] but when it comes to my personal life with my friends and my relationships, I’m super private and it used to really upset me.”

Robinson has stated that she doesn’t want to be labeled. “People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that … there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” she said. “It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

For her mother, this was a proud moment for her and she believes that this was a powerful moment for the show.

“I knew that when you told me that you were fluid, I didn’t want you to feel like you had to hide that,” Bailey told Robinson in their video. “If you were out with your girlfriend, I don’t want people taking pictures and sending it to the blogs…I thought it was important for you to tell your own story and it was by far, one of the most powerful things that have happened on the show.”

Noelle Robinson reveals that she is no longer with her girlfriend

In a new video on her YouTube channel in which she is playing Truth or Drink with her friends, Robinson stated that she is now single.

“Yes, I am single. I’ve been single for a few months now,” she said.

She previously dated Alexis Powell, an influencer who. she met while attending Howard University. Though their relationship had only been confirmed around the time Robinson came out, she said they had been romantically involved since 2018.

“We met at school,” she said at the time. “I think I actually met her like, maybe the third day of school? I came up to her, literally…she was doing a little YouTube survey, and I told my friend, ‘Come on, you gotta come over here with me and do this survey,’ because I just wanted to talk to her, whatever, see what she was about.”