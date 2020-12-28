Cowboys vs. Eagles coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 16 game on TV?

The Cowboys host the Eagles in Week 16 as both teams try and hang on to hope in the NFC East divisional race.

Both teams could be eliminated Sunday, but if results break their way, one of Dallas (5-9) or Philadelphia (4-9-1) could have a lot to play for in Week 17. But because of the caliber of these teams relative to Rams-Seahawks in the same broadcast window on Fox, there’ll be a lot of the country that doesn’t get to watch Eagles at Cowboys. 

For more info on if Cowboys-Eagles will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 27, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 16 NFL schedule. 

NFL coverage map Week 16

Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game can be viewed in any of the blue regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a blue region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Red: Rams at Seahawks

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on?

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game will be broadcast on Fox in regions throughout the country, denoted in blue in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Memphis and Oklahoma City.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here . 

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here . 

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here . Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass , which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends. 

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints4:30 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETNFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:30 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameKickoff timeTV channel
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m. ETFox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m. ETFox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Monday, Dec. 28

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots8:15 p.m. ETESPN

