COVID vaccine: Italy puts healthcare workers at the front of the queue for coronavirus jab

Eighty healthcare workers received their COVID-19 vaccines at a hospital in Rome on Monday.

It is part of Italy’s policy of vaccinating medical staff before anyone else.

Next will be the elderly and workers at care homes.

Among the first to be vaccinated on Monday was Enrico Di Rosa, who was the first doctor to deal with patients with COVID-19 in Italy in January 2020

The vaccination campaign, which started on Sunday across Europe, comes almost 10 months after the first Italian patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus in northern Italy.