If there’s anything that we’ve learned about Courtney Love over the years, it’s that she definitely speaks from the heart. The former chart topper and Hollywood actress says that she’s been living the lockdown life in London and while she and her “wealthy friends” have had access to testing for six months thanks to their concierge medical services, she is worried about other people who don’t have the same access she has. Here’s what she has to say.

Courtney took to her twitter account to say that she’s “never been great at this one percenter s—t and that she worries about all of the people out there who don’t have access to some of the same luxurious that she has, like Covid-19 testing.

Courtney Love Is Worried About People Who Can’t Get Tested Regularly For Covid-19

“I love myself some fine living, but in the end, I bleed liberal. I wish I didn’t sometimes — maybe it’s not liberal, maybe it’s humanist,” the Hole singer posted on social media. “Many of my wealthy friends have had access to test kits, for over six months.”

She continued: “Every time I give people without the same money or access as me a box of 20 [home tests], I get furious that these are not available at every Tesco and at every 7-Eleven … for 5 bucks or even 20.”

She said of frontline medical workers, “You restore my faith in us. Especially the nurses, doctors, ICU workers, frontline workers, first responders … It’s priceless to feel secure right now.”

If that weren’t enough, Courtney also paid tribute to Jane Fonda in her same post.

“It’s no way about me. [It was] Jane Fonda’s birthday. I was thinking, ‘What would Jane do today?’ So, I did that. In any country where we pay taxes, public health is the job of government. So, don’t blame the rich!”

