Cops bust Sydney wedding reception, fine 12 people with coronavirus breaches

Police have fined a dozen residents of Sydney’s locked down Northern Beaches who left to go to a wedding in the city.

The guests were slapped with $1000 fines after being sprung at the reception that allegedly breached coronavirus restrictions.

A tip-off alerted NSW Police to a crowd at a venue on Pirrama Road in Pyrmont, near the CBD, at 5pm on Sunday.

The wedding venue at Jones Bay Wharf in Sydney. (Nine)

They discovered a total of 12 guests had left the Northern Beaches, which is under lockdown, to attend the event.

“After speaking with staff and attendees, police recorded contact details for more than a dozen guests, who are Northern Beaches residents,” NSW Police said in a statement.

All 12 have now been fined.

Police Minister, David Elliot, called their actions “a bastard act” and said he had no sympathy.

“You have been living in an area where there has been a cluster, putting the rest of the city in jeopardy,” he told Today.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides a COVID-19 update. Sydney. (Rhett Wyman)

“You are certainly putting the health and safety of your fellow man at risk because you are attending a wedding.

“And now everyone at that wedding has to worry if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

“This is the sort of behaviour that puts us back into fuller lockdown.”

– A man and woman, both aged 43, from Allambie Heights

– A 33-year-old woman from Narraweena

– Men aged 34 and 27, and a 36-year-old woman, from Frenchs Forest

– Three women – aged 19, 22 and 28 – and three men – aged 23, 26, and 63 – from Beacon Hill.

A subdued and limited crowd marks traditional Christmas day festive zone of Bondi Beach (James Alcock/NINE MEDIA)

While detailing strict guidelines on no loud talking and no midnight kisses or hugs, Premier Gladys Berejiklian cancelled thousands of spots along the foreshore which had been allocated for frontline workers for the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display.