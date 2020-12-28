Constance Wu Gives Birth to First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Surprise: Constance Wu is a mom!

E! News can exclusively reveal that the Crazy Rich Asians star gave birth to a baby girl. She and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child together over the summer.

A source tells E! News, “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”

The Hustlers actress, 38, never publicly revealed she was pregnant and has remained out of the public eye since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Back in February, Constance was photographed walking the red carpet at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. The private actress labeled her Twitter account defunct, after her last activity in December 2019.

Her next film, I Was a Simple Man, premieres at Sundance, which takes place in January 2021. Fingers crossed Constance makes her post-pregnancy red carpet debut at the event!

As for new dad Ryan, he is a musician, composer and screenwriter who fronts the rock band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus. In May, he released the album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, the group’s first in seven years.