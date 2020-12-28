Comedian Mike Epps Reveals His Mother Has Died, Likely COVID

Comedian Mike Epps has revealed that his mother has sadly passed away, has learned. And speculation online is that she caught COVID 19.

He shared the news to his fans via Instagram:

“Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊😪 ❤️❤️❤️❤️#MARYJERICE❤️ #HOMECOMMING #LETSREJOYCE #GODISGREAT,” he captioned the post.

Mike’s comments section was flooded with well wishes from his fans and celebrity pals.

The rapper is in mourning, but thankfully, he has his beautiful wife to help support him.

Epps married OWN TV Kyra in Los Angeles in June 2019 after he divorced Mechelle McCain. Epps was previously married to McCain in 2006. The former couple share two daughters, Mariah and Maddie. They divorced in 2017.