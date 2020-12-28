Clean-up underway after severe storm rips roofs from buildings

St Kilda was one of the worst-hit areas, with beachfront houses exposed to extreme gusts of wind.

A tin roof was blown from an apartment building onto Mary Street in St Kilda West, forcing the closure of several surrounding streets.

The St Kilda foreshore copped a battering during Sunday’s storm. (Supplied)

The roof of an apartment building was blown onto a nearby street. (Supplied)

“Most frightening thing I’ve seen for a long ,” one resident said.

Clean-up crews were hard at work this morning clearing the damage.

More than 600 calls were made to he State Emergency Service, with the bulk of the damage occurring in the north-east, with 44 callouts happening in Greensborough, Diamond Creek and Eltham.

Temperatures dropped by 10 degrees yesterday afternoon as the cold front moved in, with winds in St Kilda reaching 113km/h.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Sarah Scully said the storm wasn’t entirely unprecedented but was part of quite a strong front.

“The last we saw wind gusts of that type at St Kilda was back in November 2015,” she said.

A roof in St Kilda West was blown onto nearby Mary Street, causing quite a fright for residents. (Nine)

The storm caused damage to properties and saw several trees come down. (Nine)

Local residents said the sudden storm was quite a shock.

“It’s quite dramatic. You don’t expect that in inner Melbourne,” one man said.

Ms Scully said Victoria most likely wouldn’t be hit with any more cold fronts this week but some unusual weather was on the way.