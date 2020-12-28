Christina Aguilera & Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Christmas Photos

Matthew wished their girl a happy 6th birthday in August, writing on Instagram, “It has been so bittersweet watching you grow up before my eyes. You love snakes but you give me butterflies and I couldn’t be more excited to watch you spread your wings and soar. I’ll be there for every flight. I love you.”

And earlier this month, Christina celebrated her 40th birthday by breaking down the stigmas surrounding aging.

“Dear 40, What a beautiful concept… to not only be ‘turning’ 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!” she wrote on social media. “This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it! I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life.”

The “Reflection” artist showed off her curves over on TikTok as well, strutting to Megan Thee Stallion‘s song “Body” as she wore a gold and black bodysuit. Forty never looked so good!

Take a look at Xtina’s most iconic outfits on and off screen.