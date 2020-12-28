China says U.S. should stop using Taiwan to meddle in its affairs By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame

BEIJING () – The United States should stop using Taiwan to meddle in China’s domestic affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The act was included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package Trump signed on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR