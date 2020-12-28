China says U.S. should stop using Taiwan to meddle in its affairs By

© . FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame



BEIJING () – The United States should stop using Taiwan to meddle in China’s domestic affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The act was included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package Trump signed on Sunday.