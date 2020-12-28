‘Chicago Fire’: Who Was Leslie Shay?

During Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 2 (titled “That Kind of Heat”), Severide (Taylor Kinney) goes on a wild hunt trying to locate Mackey and Brett’s ambulance. It was totaled after they got into a crash. Once Severide finds the vehicle, he takes the door and has it placed on the new ambulance.

The door is special because it has the name Leslie Elizabeth Shay written on it, along with her year of birth and death. Who was Leslie Shay? Here’s what Showbiz Cheat Sheet knows.

Who was Leslie Shay?

Leslie Shay was a paramedic assigned to ambulance 61. Her first appearance was in the show’s pilot in 2012 and her last appearance was in a 2015 episode titled “I Am the Apocalypse.” Her partner was Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund), Matthew Casey’s ex. Shay was Severide’s roommate and close friend.

Severide was very protective of Shay. He wasn’t a fan of her girlfriend, Devon (Vedette Lim), and he made sure to let her know. During one heated exchange, Severide told Devon she wasn’t good for Shay and he told her to get her stuff and leave. He and Shay often clashed about Devon. Shay was upset about Severide blowing up at Devon, but they made up before she died.

Shay and Severide weren’t romantically involved (she was a lesbian), but he loved her deeply. He even told her that if she was interested in men they would probably be dating.

Leslie Shay’s death on ‘Chicago Fire’

Shay’s death happens during season 2, episode 22 (titled “Real Never Waits”). Firehouse 51 responds to a call made during Boden’s wedding reception (his wedding was at the firehouse).

Gabby and Shay run into the building to rescue a person trapped inside. Unfortunately, Shay is killed after a pipe falls on her. Severide and Gabby tried to save her by performing CPR, but they were unsuccessful.

Gabby felt guilty because she told Shay to switch places with her so she could take the lead. She wanted Shay to get more experience because Gabby was going to be heading to San Antonio to start working as a firefighter. If they hadn’t switched places, Shay would still be alive.

Severide had a difficult time after Shay died. After her death, he didn’t return to work. Instead, he went up to a cabin in the woods so he could clear his head. Severide was so upset by her death that he considered leaving his job and joining a boat-repair business.

Which actor played Leslie Shay on ‘Chicago Fire’?

Shay was played by actor Lauren German. One of her first acting roles was in the 2000 movie Down to You. The following year, she appeared in an episode of 7th Heaven titled “Apologize,” in which she played the character Marie.

In 2005, German became a recurring character in the series Sex, Love, & Secrets. She played Rose Miller for eight episodes. German is also known for her roles in Happy Town, Hawaii Five-0, Memphis Beat, and Lucifer.

