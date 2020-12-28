Cartoonist PAUL THOMAS finds humour in this bleak year: How we laughed off lockdown

Advertisement

Having sensationally stepped back from royal life, Harry flies in for the ‘Sandringham summit’ in January as Meghan stays in Canada

After Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview, in January the FBI say they want to quiz him about ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The Government promotes a public information campaign in March about hand-washing to avoid coronavirus as the first national lockdown looms

The Mail sets up a new charity, Mail Force, and in April flies in 20 tons of PPE kit, worth more than £1 million, from China for the Covid-19 front-line

In May Government adviser Dominic Cummings claims he drove to Barnard Castle, County Durham, in lockdown to check his eyesight

During anti-racism protests across the country in June, demonstrators tear down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol

There are fears of a coronavirus spike in Dorset in June when huge crowds of teenagers descend on the beaches to enjoy the hot weather

A-level and GCSE results are thrown into disarray in August as the Government does a U-turn over how the grades should be decided

Employers get more discretion from the Government in August about whether their staff should work from home or in the office

After an outcry in September the BBC reverses its decision not to play Rule, Britannia! at The Last Night Of The Proms over colonialism links

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces in September the introduction of Covid marshals to help enforce the rules over social gatherings