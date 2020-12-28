Carly Waddell Reveals She Is ‘Not Ok’ After Split From Evan Bass

Just as another Bachelor nation couple emerges, another one bites the dust. Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is basking in newly engaged bliss with her final pick, Zac Clark, while Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have called it quits.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

How did Evan Bass and Carly Waddell meet?

Waddell first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. After she failed to find love there, she ended up on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While there, she thought she found love with Kirk DeWindt until he decided he no longer wanted to be with her.

Waddell returned for season 3 and had trouble making a love connection. Bass had his eye on Waddell from the start of the season, but at first she wasn’t interested. After an awkward first kiss and a trip to the hospital, Bass and Waddell connected and ended the show engaged.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s marriage

The two were married on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. In August of 2017, they announced that they were having a baby. Their daughter, Isabella Evelyn was born on February 15, 2018. Then, on November 12, 2019, they had their second child, Charles Wolfe.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Blake Horstmann Says He Went Through 4 Producers in the First 3 Days Because He Caught Them Lying To Him

After getting married and having two children, fans thought Bass and Waddell had made it into the Bachelor in Paradise hall of fame. Most BIP couples don’t make it through their first year together, much less actually walk down the aisle. So, Waddell and Bass saying “I do” and having kids was a giant step in the BIP world. The two often had double dates with the other solidified married BIP couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert.

But their happiness didn’t last.

Carly and Evan split

After over four years together, Bass and Waddell announced their split.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they released in a statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

RELATED: ‘BIP’: Dean Unglert Said It’s ‘Kind of Strange’ He’s Never Met Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Parents

Fans were shocked as the two never showed any signs of issues between them. Now, Waddell has opened up about how she’s doing post-breakup.

“Merry Christmas 🎄 Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted this year,” she wrote on Instagram. “The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul.”

This was Waddell’s first holiday alone.

“I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved.

Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you.”