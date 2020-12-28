Cardano Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

Cardano Climbs 11% In a Green Day

.com – was trading at $0.172704 by 15:15 (20:15 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 11.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 28.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $5.379323B, or 0.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.152997 to $0.173745 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.604263B or 0.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1264 to $0.1737 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 87.21% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,002.0 on the .com Index, up 2.81% on the day.

was trading at $745.86 on the .com Index, a gain of 9.63%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $502.089331B or 68.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $84.924992B or 11.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

