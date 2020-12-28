Buy a OnePlus 8T and score the OnePlus 7T for just $99

We see a lot of deals on Android phones and Apple iPhone deals all year, but OnePlus deals are a little rarer in nature. That’s what makes the current offer at OnePlus even more enticing. Right now, when you buy the new OnePlus 8T direct at OnePlus, you can get the OnePlus 7T for just $99 extra.

All you have to do is add both phones to your card to see the extra savings. Considering the 8T goes for $749 and the 7T retails for $599 when not on sale, getting both handsets for just $848 total is an absolute steal. The deal is only available for a limited time and may well sell out, so don’t miss it.

Bundle savings OnePlus 8T + OnePlus 7T Bundle

The OnePlus 8T has a sublime 120Hz display, 65W fast charging, 4 rear cameras, and more. Buy it direct at OnePlus and you’ll be able to add a OnePlus 7T to your cart for just $99 extra. $848.00 $1098.00 $250 off

Our review of the OnePlus 8T smartphone gave it 4 stars and a Recommended badge. We said, “The design is a step forward for OnePlus, and the flat display makes it a delight to use the phone. The phone has the latest internal hardware, clean software without any bloatware, and 65W fast charging is a major differentiator.”

In addition to the 65W fast charging, the OnePlus 8T also has a 120Hz fluid display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and comes with Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 48MP quad-camera setup for taking some great pictures and, of course, you’ll have 5G for super-fast speeds no matter what you’re doing.

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with a large 6.55-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 955+ octa-core processor. Along with 8GB RAM, it offers 128GB storage capacity and a sizeable 3800mAh battery to keep it powered all day long without needing to charge it. While it doesn’t feature wireless charging capability, it does include the ability to fast charge at up to 30W.

Check out our complete OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 7T comparison for all you need to know about both devices. At today’s price, you can score yourself the latest model while picking up the previous-gen to hand off to someone else at its lowest price ever.