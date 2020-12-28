BTS’s Jungkook Has an Unusual Skincare Routine That Involves 1 Cooking Ingredient

BTS’s Jungkook is known for being skilled in singing, dancing, rapping, and songwriting. Additionally, he is often rated one of the most attractive K-pop idols around.

While people can be born with undeniable good looks, sometimes a little effort can go a long way. Jungkook and the rest of BTS often try to present their best selves to fans. For the youngest member, that means incorporating a common cooking ingredient into his skincare routine.

Jungkook uses vinegar to take care of his skin

According to an interview with Allure, Jungkook washes his face with toner and cream at night and in the morning.

However, in 2015, Jungkook revealed on Super Junior’s Kiss the Radio interview that he started adding apple cider vinegar into his skincare routine because he heard that it helps to get rid of scarring.

“You dissolve it in water and wash your face with that twice a week,” he said.

Healthline agrees that apple cider vinegar can help reduce the appearance of scarring on one’s skin. It is also highly acidic, so one should not use it by itself often. The website reports that diluting it with water—as Jungkook does—is the best method.

J-Hope and V also have their own skincare tips

Jungkook is not the only BTS member who has shared skincare tips with fans. In January 2020, J-Hope and V did a live stream where they offered viewers some advice as well.

First off, J-Hope revealed that, even as idols who often have to look good, they also sometimes struggle with skincare due to traveling.

“We travel overseas a lot,” J-Hope said. “Every country has different water conditions.”

However, J-Hope and V have three simple advice for anyone looking to help their skin become healthier: Avoid stress, drink water, and sleep a lot.

BTS tries to take good care of their skin

BTS told Allure that, in general, it is important for them to take good care of their skin.

“Skin is what completes my appearance,” Jin said. “I value my looks very much, so it’s equally important to take good care of my skin — that’s a pivotal part of my face.”

Meanwhile, J-Hope shared, “Taking good care of your skin is the No.1 rule for all celebs. I get to meet a lot of fans face-to-face at fan meetings and similar events, and I’d like to look my best for them.”

RM and Jimin also agreed that having a skincare routine can be a form of self-care. RM enjoys putting on a sheet mask after a long day at work, and Jimin likes to cleanse his face after a performance.