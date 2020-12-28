BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, ADA, BNB, DOT, XLM By Cointelegraph

2021 price outlook: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, ADA, BNB, DOT, XLM
The year 2020 was a forgettable one for many reasons including lockdowns and economic restrictions. The shutdowns resulted in the worst economic crisis seen in decades. At the same time, most governments and central banks have responded with unprecedented fiscal stimulus and monetary expansion measures to revive their economies.
Therefore, institutional investors who are wary of potential inflation — and possibly even hyperinflation — as a result, are scrambling to hedge their portfolios with assets that can protect them from gradual currency depreciation. Until now, gold was considered the best store of wealth, and it has not disappointed investors as it is up about 24% year-to-date.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.