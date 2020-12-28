BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, DOT, ADA, BNB, LINK, XLM By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Price analysis 12/28: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, DOT, ADA, BNB, LINK, XLM

Several central banks have resorted to unprecedented monetary expansion and aggressive rate cuts to support their respective economies badgered by the coronavirus pandemic. Record liquidity has resulted in sharp rallies in the S,amp;P 500, gold, and (BTC), which suggests that investors are plowing money into assets of their choice.

While gold is way below its all-time high set in August, both the S,amp;P 500 and Bitcoin are near their all-time high.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView