Bridgerton Cast On The Show Vs. Real Life

1.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton


Liam Daniel / Netflix / David M. Benett / Getty Images

Before starring as Daphne on Bridgerton, Phoebe’s most notable role was as Clare on Younger. She also starred on shows like Snatch, Dickensian, Waterloo Road, The Village, and more.

You can follow Phoebe on Instagram here.

2.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @regejean / Via instagram.com

Regé-Jean has starred on numerous TV shows, most notably Roots and For the People before making us swoon as Simon on Bridgerton. You can also watch him in Sylvie’s Love starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha.

You can follow Regé-Jean on Instagram here.

3.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury


Liam Daneil / Netflix / David M. Benett / Getty Images

Adjoa is a renowned British TV, movie, and theater actor who has appeared in numerous projects. On the stage, she is known for roles at the Royal Shakepseare Company, The National Theatre, and more. On TV, most people probably have seen Adjoa as Martha’s mom on Doctor Who, on Casualty, and on EastEnders. And she most notably starred in Invictus opposite Morgan Freeman.

You can follow Adjoa on Instagram here.

4.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte


Liam Daneil / Netflix / David M. Benett / Getty Images

Golda is a well-known British stage actor who has appeared in numerous productions like Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, Othello, and Jesus Christ Superstar. She’s also guest starred on Torchwood, EastEnders, Luther, Coronation Street, and more.

You can follow Golda on Instagram here.

5.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton


Nick Briggs / Netflix / @jbayleaf / Via instagram.com

Before starring as Anthony on Bridgerton, Jonathan appeared on TV shows like Broadchurch, Doctor Who, and Chewing Gum. He’s most known for his work on the London stage in numerous productions, in fact he started his stage career at a young age playing Gavroche in Les Miserables. He won a 2019 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his work in Company.

You can follow Jonathan on Instagram here.

6.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @nicolacoughlan / Via instagram.com

Nicola is best known for her hilarious and iconic role as Clare on Derry Girls. Honestly, Nicola is so good on Derry Girls that if you consider Penelope one of your favorite Bridgerton characters, Derry Girls should be your next binge-watch.

You can follow Nicola on Instagram here.

7.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton


Liam Daniel / Netflix / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Before starring as Eloise — low key the best Bridgerton sibling — Claudia appeared in numerous TV shows such as, Vanity Fair, Porters, WPC 56, Doctor Who, House of Anubis, and many more. She also appeared in the web series Dixi.

8.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @rubybarker / Via instagram.com

Marina on Bridgerton is Ruby’s first major TV or movie role. Previously, she appeared on the TV shows Wolfblood and Doctors. She will also star in the upcoming movie How to Stop a Recurring Dream.

You can follow Ruby on Instagram here.

9.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton


Netflix / @lukenewtonuk / Via instagram.com

Before starring as Benedict on Bridgerton, Luke starred in several British stage productions like King Lear, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and more. In terms of TV and movies, Luke appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

10.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @lukenewtonuk / Via instagram.com

Luke previously starred as Ben Evans on Disney Channel’s The Lodge opposite Thomas Doherty before starring as Colin on Bridgerton. On The Lodge, Luke also sang and is also featured on the show’s two soundtracks. He also starred on the TV series The Cut.

You can follow Luke on Instagram here.

11.

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton


Nick Briggs / Netflix / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Before Bridgerton, Ruth was best known for starring in the movie Fever Pitch opposite Colin Firth. She’s also appeared in several TV shows like the UK version of Utopia, Penny Dreadful, Silent Witness, Home Fires, and more.

12.

Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso


Netflix / @sabrinabartlett / Via instagram.com

Before starring as Siena on Bridgerton, Sabrina notably appeared on Game of Thrones during Season 6 as a member of House Frey, who is later revealed to be Arya Stark in disguise. She also starred on TV shows like Poldark, Da Vinci’s Demons, Victoria, and more.

You can follow Sabrina on Instagram here.

13.

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington


Nick Briggs / Netflix / @missbessb / Via instagram.com

Before starring as Philippa on Bridgerton, Harriet’s most notable role was on In the Flesh as Jem Walker. She also appeared on Marcella, Safe House, Hollyoaks Later, and more.

14.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington


Nick Briggs / Netflix / @missbessb / Via instagram.com

Bessie is best known for her work as Evie Wilcox on Howards End before she started playing Prudence on Bridgerton. She also starred on Beecham House and she appeared in the movie version of Les Miserables.

You can follow Bessie on Instagram here.

15.

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington


Nick Briggs / Netflix / Kirsty O’Connor / Getty Images

Polly is probably best known for her role on Rome as Atia of the Julii. In fact, her work on Rome earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama. She also appeared on TV shows such as Caprica, Warehouse 13, Pennyworth, and much more. Polly also starred in movies like Patriot Games, Enchanted April, Emma, and more.

16.

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix


Netflix / @katkindrysdale / Via instagram.com

Kathryn is best known for her work in British theater, and most notably she starred in the West End show The Ruling Class opposite James McAvoy and she appeared as Lady Katharine in Love’s Labour’s Lost opposite David Tennant. Currently, she also stars as Meghan Markle in the TV series The Windsors.

You can follow Kathryn on Instagram here.

17.

Freddie Stroma as Prince Frederick


Netflix / Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images

Before guest starring as Prince Frederick on Bridgerton, Freddie was probably best known for playing Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series. After Harry Potter, Freddie went on to star in Pitch Perfect, Unreal, and the short-lived series Time After Time. He also appeared on Game of Thrones as Dickon Tarly before he was re-cast for Season 7.

18.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich


Netflix / @martins_imhangbe_ / Via instagram.com

Bridgerton is Martins’s first major TV or movie role and TBH, I can’t wait to see him in more things in the future. He also appeared in the National Theatre’s The Tragedy of King Richard the Second.

You can follow Martins on Instagram here.

19.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @will_tilston / Via instagram.com

Will’s role as Gregory Bridgerton is his first major TV or movie role. He previously starred as a young Christopher Robin in Goodbye Christopher Robin.

You can follow Will on Instagram here.

20.

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton


Liam Daniel / Netflix / @florencehunt_ / Via instagram.com

Florence’s role as Hyacinth Bridgerton is her first major acting role. Prior to this she appeared in Netflix’s Cursed as a young Nimue.

You can follow Florence on Instagram here.

21.

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowpe


Liam Daniel / Netflix / Laura De Meo / Shutterstock

Before starring as Cressia on Bridgerton, Jessica has appeared in TV shows and movies such as Mr Selfridge, Leatherface, and Rambo: Last Blood. She’s also an incredible photographer.

You can follow Jessica on Instagram here.

22.

Ben Miller as Baron Featherington


Nick Briggs / Netflix / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

A renowned British actor who is best known for his work on the sketch series The Armstrong & Miller Show and as Bough in the Johnny English movies. He’s also appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies such as Death in Paradise, Paddington 2, Doctor Who, and more.

You can follow Ben on Instagram here.

23.

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown


Netflix / Isabel Infantes / Getty Images

Okay, yes, Julie Andrews never appears on screen on Bridgerton, however her voice is so important to the series. Actual queen Julie has starred in so many great things — I mean, Marry Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries are legendary — and her work as the Regency era’s version of Gossip Girl on Bridgerton is pure magic.

You can follow Julie on Instagram here.

