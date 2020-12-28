Bridgerton Cast On The Show Vs. Real Life

Is there anyway I can be BFFs with this entire cast?!
1.
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
2.
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings
3.
Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
4.
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
5.
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
6.
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
7.
Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
8.
Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson
9.
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
10.
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
11.
Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
12.
Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso
13.
Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington
14.
Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
15.
Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
16.
Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix
17.
Freddie Stroma as Prince Frederick
18.
Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
19.
Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
20.
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
21.
Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowpe
22.
Ben Miller as Baron Featherington
23.
Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
