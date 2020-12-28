Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spotted Going on Christmas Vacation Together

Instagram

Just weeks after she admitted to being off the single market, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro-dancer is captured on camera catching a flight at LAX with the former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess might be an item. Just weeks after the “Dancing with the Stars” pro-dancer admitted to have been seeing someone new, she was spotted going on Christmas vacation together with the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor.

In a clip obtained by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old actor was caught on camera standing next to the Australian dancer at Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Day, December 25. The two were seen dancing to Christmas music while waiting in line at a cafe inside the airport. After grabbing some snacks, they were captured sitting down next to each other while waiting to board their flight.

For the outing, the father of four wore a white sweater with “You are what you listen to” printed on the back. He paired it with green camo pants, a fedora and AirPods. His companion, meanwhile, opted to go with black outfit from head to toe. They completed their looks with protective masks.

The outing came after Sharna, who was previously linked to “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim, teased a new romance in early December. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she candidly told Us Weekly. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

As for Sharna’s rumored new man, Brian was linked romantically to a number of women following the split from Megan Fox, which included Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise. The Sean Healy of “Anger Management” revealed that he and his wife of 10 years had called it quits in May. She finally submitted the divorce papers on November 25.

Brian and Megan, who is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, tied the knot in 2010. Together, they share three young sons, 8 year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey. The “Freddie” alum is also a father to 18-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.