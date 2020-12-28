Brandi Glanville Brushes Off LeAnn Rimes ‘Masked Singer’ Drama With Christmas Hang Out

WENN/Instar

The ‘Real Housewives’ star proves that she remains friendly with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s current wife after she’s accused of dissing the singer during her stint on the FOX series.

Brandi Glanville is putting to rest “The Masked Singer” drama for good. More than one week after shutting down rumors about her shading LeAnn Rimes, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star proved that she and her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian‘s current wife remain good friends by revealing that they hung out together for Christmas.

On Christmas Day, December 25, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a masked-up selfie of herself with the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer. “Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes #maskedsinger #sunshine #winner #spitfire #christmas masks by @polatteu,” she captioned the snap.

Brandi’s post has since been flooded with positive feedback from her fans. One individual gushed, “Its great to see you get along.” Another user raved, “Never thought I’d see this! Good job mom!” A third exclaimed, “Whaaaaaaaaaaaaat!!!!!!!!!????? This is the best picture of 2020!!!!!!! Wow….so awesome of you two!!!!”

Before sharing the picture, Brandi was accused of dissing the “How Do I Live” songstress over her stint on the FOX series. On what prompted the allegations, she first tweed on December 16, “Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun’ Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.” She then added in another post, “I want to say it but I won’t because I’m on NyQuil with a sore throat …it’s not over until the masked lady sings.”

Upon receiving criticisms from many who assumed she threw shades at LeAnn, Brandi defended herself by clarifying, “First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths.” The reality TV star continued, “She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s**t!”

While they are getting along these days, Brandi and LeAnn had been in tension for years in the past. The latter had an affair with the TV personality’s then-husband Eddie when they filmed “Northern Lights” together.

Brandi and Eddie were married from 2001 to 2010, and shared two sons together, 16-year-old Mason and 12-year-old Jake. He got engaged to LeAnn in December 2010, before they finally tied the knot in April 2011.