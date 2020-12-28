Black Christmas for trader who misses out on $1.8 million in 1inch tokens By Cointelegraph

Black Christmas for trader who misses out on $1.8 million in 1inch tokens
On Christmas day, prolific DeFi users found a surprise in their stocking courtesy of a unicorn that looks a little like Kurt Russell: decentralized exchange platform 1inch launched its governance and utility token 1INCH, which peaked at nearly $2.80 per token shortly after release.
Harkening back to the release of the Uniswap token over the summer — an event that many likened to a “DeFi stimulus check” — the token was distributed via an “airdrop” to wallets who had used the platform for trades or had provided liquidity in the past. The average user received roughly 1,600 tokens, and one lucky trader even cashed in over $20 million.
