Binance launches bilateral Bitcoin European options By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Crypto exchange giant Binance is set to expand its cryptocurrency trading catalog with the launch of a European-style (BTC) options contract.

Announced on Dec. 28, the launch follows a successful testnet trial carried out back in November. The press statement also revealed that the new options contract will be priced and settled in Tether (USDT).