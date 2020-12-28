Binance launches bilateral Bitcoin European options By Cointelegraph

Binance launches bilateral Bitcoin European options
Crypto exchange giant Binance is set to expand its cryptocurrency trading catalog with the launch of a European-style (BTC) options contract.
Announced on Dec. 28, the launch follows a successful testnet trial carried out back in November. The press statement also revealed that the new options contract will be priced and settled in Tether (USDT).
