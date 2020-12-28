Bills vs. Patriots live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

As strange as it may seem, the Bills, having already clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995, will face the Patriots, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, on “Monday Night Football” in Week 16.

Welcome to the topsy-turvy year that has been 2020.

The Bills (11-3) have a chance to claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win and a Steelers loss to the Colts in Week 17. They’ve been led by third-year QB Josh Allen, who has looked like a darkhorse MVP candidate at times. Allen his improved his completion percentage significantly from 58.8 percent in 2019 to 68.7 percent in 2020. That bump in accuracy has made a huge difference for Allen, as he’s thrown for a career-best 30 touchdowns to just interceptions.

The Patriots (6-8), in their first year without Tom Brady since 1999, haven’t looked like the Patriots fans have been used to seeing over the last decade. They were eliminated from playoff contention after a 22-12 loss to the Dolphins last week, and a loss to the Bills would ensure their first losing season since Brady’s rookie season in 2000.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Bills vs. Patriots on “Monday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 16 game.

MORE: Watch Bills vs. Patriots live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Bills vs. Patriots score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Bills00
Patriots33

Bills vs. Patriots updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:19 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, PATRIOTS. New England missed out on a big trick play as Damierre Byrd dropped a perfect pass from Cam Newton, so it’ll settle for a 45-yard field goal from Nick Folk to take a 3-0 lead with 12:44 left in the first quarter.

8:15 p.m. — Bills win the toss. They’ll defer and the Patriots will receive to start the game.

Bills vs. Patriots start time

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 28
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel (national): ESPN 
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV
Week 1Sept. 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1 Sept. 14Titans 16, Broncos 14
Week 2Sept. 21Raiders 34, Saints 24
Week 3Sept. 28Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Week 4Oct. 5Packers 30, Falcons 16
Week 5Oct. 12Saints 30, Chargers 27
Week 6Oct. 19Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
Week 7Oct. 26Rams 24, Bears 10
Week 8Nov. 2Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Week 9Nov. 9Patriots 30, Jets 27
Week 10Nov. 16Vikings 19, Bears 13
Week 11Nov. 23Rams 27, Buccaneers 24
Week 12Nov. 30Seahawks 23, Eagles 17
Week 13Dec. 7Bills 34, 49ers 24 
Week 14Dec. 14Ravens 47, Browns 42
Week 15Dec. 21Bengals 27, Steelers 17
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR