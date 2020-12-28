Best RC Helicopters 2020 | Android Central

Best
RC Helicopters
Android Central
2020
The best RC helicopters deliver a fun hobby for anyone who loves the idea of flying but wants to keep their feet solidly on the ground. There are various types of helicopters to check out, from super light and quick models to more substantial options that look like military-grade helicopters. Out of every option available, the VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane delivers the best experience. It has a durable body and progressive flight modes to make you the best pilot possible.
Best Overall: VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane
Coming pre-assembled and ready to fly right out of the box, this RC helicopter might cost much more than the others, but it’s the perfect one if you’re trying to learn to fly, step-by-step. It has three levels of flight control: beginner with full assist, intermediate with partial assist, and expert with full manual control once you have gotten the hang of it and want to hone your skills.
Able to fly the distance at 656 feet, it’s ideal for outdoor use. Operating on the 2.4GHz frequency, it offers strong anti-interference and features an Xpilot stabilization system that ensures self-stabilization of the gyro system. There are easy controls if desired: just press one button and pull the stick to do aerobatic flying.
Complete with an Aileron T28 Trojan ParkFlyer remote control and housed in a portable package that makes it easy to take with you, the helicopter is durable and offers a decent up to 20 minutes of fly time per charge.
Pros:
- Decent flight time
- Durable frame can survive crashes
- Step up flight control levels as you learn
- Comes fully assembled and ready to fly
Best Overall
VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane
Take flight
Learn to fly the RC Helicopter of your dreams with this durable model that has three-level flight control.
Best for Beginners: SYMA S39 RC Helicopter
There are plenty of different RC helicopters out there built for beginners to the hobby, or folks who have been flying for some time. However, the SYMA S39 RC helicopter is a bit different because it appeals to everyone. With 3.5 channels, high and low speeds, and a gyro stabilizer, it’s easy for beginners to pick up and advanced pilots to fine-tune their piloting abilities.
Constructed of sturdy alloy material, it uses infrared controls for up, down, left, right, forward, and backward, while the built-in gyro lets it hover in the air. It can fly up to 10 meters in distance for up to six or seven minutes per charge (it takes about 150 minutes to fully charge).
Running on the 2.4 GHz frequency and for indoor use, a cool feature is the ability to fly two at once using the two selectable frequencies. The highly-rated RC helicopter also has a built-in flashlight for flying in the dark. It’s perfect for kids and beginners, but pros can have fun with it, too.
Pros:
- Perfect for beginner to advanced pilots
- Two frequencies to fly a pair at once
- Sturdy alloy material
Cons:
- Short flight time
- Long charge time
- Only recommended for indoor use
Best for Beginners
SYMA S39 RC Helicopter
Grow your skills in the sky
This helicopter delivers tons of maneuverability as it helps beginners grow their skills.
Best Value: Cheerwing S107
In many cases, RC Helicopters have a price point that makes it difficult for folks on a budget. The Cheerwing S107 breaks that mold and delivers an excellent and durable helicopter that won’t break the bank. With a metal frame, it can take multiple crashes, making it an excellent choice for anyone who is considering getting into the hobby.
The Cheerwing S107 is the perfect helicopter for beginners to learn on. While it is primarily an indoor helicopter, you can still bring it outside, provided that you’re flying on a clear, windless day. It’s also a lot of fun to fly at night, or near dusk with LED lights that let you keep track of it. The durable frame means it’ll survive falls better than more fragile models, but it’s still pretty zippy.
Pros:
- Super affordable
- Durable metal frame
- Easy to control
Cons:
- Only about 10 minutes at full charge
- indoor only flying
Best Value
Cheerwing S107
Best on a budget
An inexpensive choice that’s great for beginners and delivers a durable frame to ensure plenty of high-flying adventures.
Best For Young Kids: SimilieLine RC Drone
While you might initially want to gravitate towards a drone for kids, this RC helicopter is actually perfect for young kids, this RC helicopter has the advantage of being able to fly without a remote at all should you want to try this. Using sensor mode, you can simply press a switch, gently throw it in the air, and it will fly without the remote to control it. Kids can push it, try and catch it, and chase it around, which is a great way to promote physical activity as well.
When desired, it also has a remote control mode where you can make the helicopter do everything from 360-degree flips and rolls to circle flight. It does takeoffs, landings, and altitude hold. With the headless mode, kids can enjoy easy operation, including auto hovering and 3D flips. With four anti-collision barriers and a one-key return button, it even has an LED indicator for light.
Made of ABS material with batteries included, it takes about 40 minutes to charge and the unit will flash to advise when the battery needs recharging. Everything is integrated into the unit as well, including a locked plastic cover for the battery compartment. So there’s no worry about rotating motors and propellers injuring young kids.
Pros:
- Integrated design safe for young kids
- Sensor mode for using without a remote
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Not a lot of manual control and power
- Some reviewers suggest it takes long to charge
- Very simplistic design
Best For Young Kids
SimileLine RC Drone
Entertain the kids
Perfect for young kids, they’ll have fun chasing this helicopter around, which can be used without a remote as well.
Best Indoor: DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter
Not all RC Helicopters are made to be flown when you’re outside in the park. The DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter is a small model perfect for flying indoors and is as easy to use for beginners as it is for advanced flyers. This zippy little helicopter is easy to operate and has excellent controls along with high and low speeds and an Altitude Hold function so it can keep a hovering height. It also comes with two shells so you can swap between them.
The DEERC DE51 comes with two modular batteries that each last about 10 minutes for a total of 20 minutes of flying time. The stable, non-jamming function helps prevent signal interference when you’re flying multiple helicopters simultaneously. You can control it up from up to 50 meters away, so you can use it outdoors as well.
Pros:
- Easy to fly
- Long-range
- Small size
- Affordable
Cons:
- Batteries don’t last very long
- Not super durable
Best Indoor
DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter
Indoors flying gets smaller
This half-ounce helicopter can do circles around larger models as you fly it around indoors.
Best Miniature: SIMREX X300C Mini Drone RC Quadcopter
This adorable, foldable quadcopter is perfect for bringing with you, popping it in your bag or backpack. It can capture 360-degree FPV video over Wi-Fi at 720p HD resolution. It operates using a six-axis gyro flight system and has four channels, making it easy for training. It comes with its own remote, of course, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices for control.
Additionally, the quadcopter can do 360-degree flips and rolls, flipping in four different ways, and do continuous rolls. It flies up to 45 meters high for up to 10 minutes. And while it doesn’t fly for long, it only takes an hour to recharge so you can grab lunch and get going again.
Pros:
- Super compact design
- Neatly folds up
- Captures HD FPV video
- Does cool flips and rolls
Cons:
- Doesn’t fly for long
- Isn’t as powerful as the others
Best Miniature
Simrex X300C Mini Drone RC Quadcopter
Take flight
Learn to fly the RC Helicopter of your dreams with this durable model that can take a crash and keep on flying.
Get flying with the best RC helicopter
Not everyone can afford a high-end drone like ones from DJI. Every RC helicopter that made our list of the best RC helicopters delivers a fun experience for pilots. Some of them are best flown indoors, and others are built to be bought on a budget. However, the best of the best is the VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane.
This helicopter delivers three different progressive flight modes, making it the perfect choice for beginners, intermediate, and advanced pilots. It has a durable body to withstand crashes, Xpilot stabilization, and one-key aerobatics, all in a portable package that’s easy to take with you.
Plus, the 20-minute fly time is pretty decent per charge, and the fact that it comes ready to fly out of the box is a big plus, especially if you’re giving one as a gift.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Jen Karner has spent hours researching the best RC helicopters on the market and reading as many reviews as possible to recommend the helicopters you want to buy. You can follow her on Twitter
Christine Persaud is passionate about tech toys, and with an 8-year-old at home, RC helicopters, drones, and flying objects are par for the course.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.