Best RC Helicopters 2020 | Android Central

The best RC helicopters deliver a fun hobby for anyone who loves the idea of flying but wants to keep their feet solidly on the ground. There are various types of helicopters to check out, from super light and quick models to more substantial options that look like military-grade helicopters. Out of every option available, the VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane delivers the best experience. It has a durable body and progressive flight modes to make you the best pilot possible.

Best Overall: VOLANTEXRC RC Airplane

Coming pre-assembled and ready to fly right out of the box, this RC helicopter might cost much more than the others, but it’s the perfect one if you’re trying to learn to fly, step-by-step. It has three levels of flight control: beginner with full assist, intermediate with partial assist, and expert with full manual control once you have gotten the hang of it and want to hone your skills. Able to fly the distance at 656 feet, it’s ideal for outdoor use. Operating on the 2.4GHz frequency, it offers strong anti-interference and features an Xpilot stabilization system that ensures self-stabilization of the gyro system. There are easy controls if desired: just press one button and pull the stick to do aerobatic flying. Complete with an Aileron T28 Trojan ParkFlyer remote control and housed in a portable package that makes it easy to take with you, the helicopter is durable and offers a decent up to 20 minutes of fly time per charge. Pros: Decent flight time

Durable frame can survive crashes

Step up flight control levels as you learn

Comes fully assembled and ready to fly

Best for Beginners: SYMA S39 RC Helicopter

There are plenty of different RC helicopters out there built for beginners to the hobby, or folks who have been flying for some time. However, the SYMA S39 RC helicopter is a bit different because it appeals to everyone. With 3.5 channels, high and low speeds, and a gyro stabilizer, it’s easy for beginners to pick up and advanced pilots to fine-tune their piloting abilities. Constructed of sturdy alloy material, it uses infrared controls for up, down, left, right, forward, and backward, while the built-in gyro lets it hover in the air. It can fly up to 10 meters in distance for up to six or seven minutes per charge (it takes about 150 minutes to fully charge). Running on the 2.4 GHz frequency and for indoor use, a cool feature is the ability to fly two at once using the two selectable frequencies. The highly-rated RC helicopter also has a built-in flashlight for flying in the dark. It’s perfect for kids and beginners, but pros can have fun with it, too. Pros: Perfect for beginner to advanced pilots

Two frequencies to fly a pair at once

Sturdy alloy material Cons: Short flight time

Long charge time

Only recommended for indoor use

Best for Beginners SYMA S39 RC Helicopter

Grow your skills in the sky This helicopter delivers tons of maneuverability as it helps beginners grow their skills.

Best Value: Cheerwing S107

In many cases, RC Helicopters have a price point that makes it difficult for folks on a budget. The Cheerwing S107 breaks that mold and delivers an excellent and durable helicopter that won’t break the bank. With a metal frame, it can take multiple crashes, making it an excellent choice for anyone who is considering getting into the hobby. The Cheerwing S107 is the perfect helicopter for beginners to learn on. While it is primarily an indoor helicopter, you can still bring it outside, provided that you’re flying on a clear, windless day. It’s also a lot of fun to fly at night, or near dusk with LED lights that let you keep track of it. The durable frame means it’ll survive falls better than more fragile models, but it’s still pretty zippy. Pros: Super affordable

Durable metal frame

Easy to control Cons: Only about 10 minutes at full charge

indoor only flying

Best Value Cheerwing S107

Best on a budget An inexpensive choice that’s great for beginners and delivers a durable frame to ensure plenty of high-flying adventures.

Best For Young Kids: SimilieLine RC Drone

While you might initially want to gravitate towards a drone for kids, this RC helicopter is actually perfect for young kids, this RC helicopter has the advantage of being able to fly without a remote at all should you want to try this. Using sensor mode, you can simply press a switch, gently throw it in the air, and it will fly without the remote to control it. Kids can push it, try and catch it, and chase it around, which is a great way to promote physical activity as well. When desired, it also has a remote control mode where you can make the helicopter do everything from 360-degree flips and rolls to circle flight. It does takeoffs, landings, and altitude hold. With the headless mode, kids can enjoy easy operation, including auto hovering and 3D flips. With four anti-collision barriers and a one-key return button, it even has an LED indicator for light. Made of ABS material with batteries included, it takes about 40 minutes to charge and the unit will flash to advise when the battery needs recharging. Everything is integrated into the unit as well, including a locked plastic cover for the battery compartment. So there’s no worry about rotating motors and propellers injuring young kids. Pros: Integrated design safe for young kids

Sensor mode for using without a remote

Great for beginners Cons: Not a lot of manual control and power

Some reviewers suggest it takes long to charge

Very simplistic design

Best For Young Kids SimileLine RC Drone

Entertain the kids Perfect for young kids, they’ll have fun chasing this helicopter around, which can be used without a remote as well.

Best Indoor: DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter

Not all RC Helicopters are made to be flown when you’re outside in the park. The DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter is a small model perfect for flying indoors and is as easy to use for beginners as it is for advanced flyers. This zippy little helicopter is easy to operate and has excellent controls along with high and low speeds and an Altitude Hold function so it can keep a hovering height. It also comes with two shells so you can swap between them. The DEERC DE51 comes with two modular batteries that each last about 10 minutes for a total of 20 minutes of flying time. The stable, non-jamming function helps prevent signal interference when you’re flying multiple helicopters simultaneously. You can control it up from up to 50 meters away, so you can use it outdoors as well. Pros: Easy to fly

Long-range

Small size

Affordable Cons: Batteries don’t last very long

Not super durable

Best Indoor DEERC DE51 RC Helicopter

Indoors flying gets smaller This half-ounce helicopter can do circles around larger models as you fly it around indoors.

Best Miniature: SIMREX X300C Mini Drone RC Quadcopter

This adorable, foldable quadcopter is perfect for bringing with you, popping it in your bag or backpack. It can capture 360-degree FPV video over Wi-Fi at 720p HD resolution. It operates using a six-axis gyro flight system and has four channels, making it easy for training. It comes with its own remote, of course, and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices for control. Additionally, the quadcopter can do 360-degree flips and rolls, flipping in four different ways, and do continuous rolls. It flies up to 45 meters high for up to 10 minutes. And while it doesn’t fly for long, it only takes an hour to recharge so you can grab lunch and get going again. Pros: Super compact design

Neatly folds up

Captures HD FPV video

Does cool flips and rolls Cons: Doesn’t fly for long

Isn’t as powerful as the others

Best Miniature Simrex X300C Mini Drone RC Quadcopter

