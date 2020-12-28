Best comics of 2020

We’ll admit that we fudged the rules a bit with this one. X of Swords is a crossover event encompassing Marvel’s entire line of X-books from the summer of 2020 — it’s not a series unto itself. But since Wolverine, Hellions, X-Men, Cable, Marauders, and X-Force all make a case for inclusion on this best of 2020 list, and X of Swords ties all six and more together in a mutant fantasy epic of a magnitude unseen since 1988’s The Asgardian Wars, perhaps some rules were meant to be whimsically rewritten on the spot.

Where 2019’s House of X and Powers of X address the hard sci-fi side of the X-Men via sociopolitical metaphors, time travel, and resurrection, X of Swords pulls from the grab bag of surreal, supernatural elements Wolverine and pals have encountered amid their decades of published history. The story involves the lost island of Arakko and its population of mutant warriors, the previously unmentioned wife and children of Apocalypse, and, most importantly, a combat tournament orchestrated by The Omniversal Majestrix Opal Luna Saturnyne. In one highly memorable scene, Illyana Rasputin loses an arm wrestling contest to a giant alligator-type being known as Pogg Ur-Pogg. But fret not — humanism and humor take precedence over incomprehensibility, delightful though it may be.

This 22 chapter undertaking was overseen by writers Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard, and includes contributions from more writers and artists than we have room to list. They all do fabulous work.