Bell rebrands 10 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations as ‘Move’

Bell Media has announced that 10 iHeartRadio Canada stations across Canada have been rebranded as ‘Move Radio.’
iHeartRadio Canada announced today the launch of Canada’s new national contemporary radio brand, MOVE Radio, in 10 markets across Canada, as well as on the iHeartRadio Canada app and at MoveRadio.ca. Each MOVE station plays the biggest hits and favourite blasts from the past, along with delivering local information and programming in each market.
Here are the new MOVE Radio stations:
- Vancouver’s MOVE 103.5
- Ottawa’s MOVE 100
- Halifax’s MOVE 100
- Brockville’s MOVE 104.9
- Fredericton’s MOVE 106.9
- Kelowna’s MOVE 101.5
- Kingston’s MOVE 98.3
- Niagara’s MOVE 105.7
- Penticton’s MOVE 97.1
- Peterborough’s MOVE 99.7
Bell says each Move station will retain local morning shows while introducing new programming. Starting January 4th, each Move station will feature 60 minutes of non-stop music on weekdays between 9 and 5pm. On weekends, stations will mix local programming with Move Radio exclusive ‘AT40 With Ryan Seacrest’ which features the top 40 songs from the week.
January 4th will also see the return of popular radio shows in local markets, including Vancouver’s The Nat and Drew Show, Ottawa’s Move Mornings with Stuntman Stu, Fredericton’s Mornings with Crash & Sarah Betts and Penticton’s Mornings with Kyle Stewart.
Bell has specific local air times available on MoveRadio.ca.
Source: Bell