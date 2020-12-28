Baby Yoda Listening To Music On The Mandalorian Set

Ever wonder what it’s like to just see Baby Yoda — sorry, Grogu — just hanging out and vibing on the set of The Mandalorian?
Well, wonder no longer. Robert Rodriguez — who directed The Mandalorian‘s second season episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” — has shared a video of him playing guitar while Grogu is just bopping around enjoying the tunes. It’s adorable.
I mean, seriously, just look at how happy the little guy is.
If you want more behind-the-scenes goodness from this season of The Mandalorian, Disney+ just put out Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an hour-long special featuring BTS footage of filming.
Or, y’know, you could just watch that video of Baby Yoda listening to music for an hour instead. It’s your call.
