Baby Yoda Listening To Music On The Mandalorian Set

Ever wonder what it’s like to just see Baby Yoda — sorry, Grogu — just hanging out and vibing on the set of The Mandalorian?


Disney+ / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

Well, wonder no longer. Robert Rodriguez — who directed The Mandalorian‘s second season episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” — has shared a video of him playing guitar while Grogu is just bopping around enjoying the tunes. It’s adorable.

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes!


@Rodriguez / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Rodriguez

I mean, seriously, just look at how happy the little guy is.

If you want more behind-the-scenes goodness from this season of The Mandalorian, Disney+ just put out Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an hour-long special featuring BTS footage of filming.


Disney+ / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

Or, y’know, you could just watch that video of Baby Yoda listening to music for an hour instead. It’s your call.


Disney+ / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

