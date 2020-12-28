Athletes who will dominate in 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been an unforgettable year in sports. Most sports fans will be relieved when the calendar finally turns to 2021. The good news is that we could be set for one of the best years to ever be a sports fan with long seasons and the scheduled 2021 Summer Olympics. So with that in mind, here’s a look at some of the athletes who are set to dominate in 2021.
Although the Bucks had a disappointing finish in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo won his second consecutive NBA MVP after averaging 34.9 points and 16.1 rebounds per game. Now that he is staying in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future, the Greek Freak has even bigger goals for the 2020-21 season.
Betts has now won World Series with two different franchises after the Dodgers got their long-awaited victory in the abbreviated 2020 season, and the outfielder also earned a huge contract. Now the leader of a star-studded Dodgers roster, Betts hopes for a repeat.
One of the greatest Olympic gymnasts ever, Biles has four gold medals and one bronze to her name already. She’s looking to add to that total in the delayed Tokyo Olympics.
Golden State’s cursed 2019-20 season only saw five games from Curry, but he should be healthy and rejuvenated in the new year. Not only is Curry looking for a bounceback, but he could also be the anchor of the 2021 US men’s basketball Olympic team.
Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau has had a breakout 2020 on the links, winning the U.S. Open and finishing fourth place at the PGA Championship. With another year added to his workout regimen, DeChambeau has a shot to become an even bigger name in the sport.
Delle Donne sat out the 2020 WNBA season but has a chance to rebound in 2021. She remains one of the biggest names in the league.
Doncic put the NBA on notice in only his second season, averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists as one of the true rising stars in the league. The Mavs clearly have a bright future with Doncic distributing the ball.
The 2019-20 Hart Trophy winner with a league-leading 110 points, Draisaitl has established himself as one of the elite offensive players in the NHL over the last two seasons. Edmonton has Stanley Cup hopes next season due in part to Draisaitl’s talent.
With Michael Phelps gone, Dressel looks like the heir to the throne in Olympic swimming for Team USA. He broke multiple world records in the 100-meter butterfly during 2020 despite the Olympic cancellation and should make a name for himself in the Tokyo games in 2021.
One of the favorites for the Wooden Award, Garza averaged nearly 24 points per game for Iowa last year and is off to an even better start in his senior season. The Hawkeyes have high hopes for March with Garza’s dominant offensive ability.
Harden has regularly been among the NBA leaders in scoring, averaging 34.3 points last season. The addition of John Wall gives Harden enough tandem mate on a Rockets squad with high hopes again in 2020-21.
Henry is a rare workhorse running back in today’s NFL, leading the league in carries for the second consecutive season and well on his way for over 300 carries for the second consecutive season. He has the Titans looking at another run in January and beyond.
James won his fourth NBA Championship in his second season with the Lakers and is set to star in the Space Jam sequel in 2021, which is set for release in the summer. He continues to transcend sports and has a good chance for his fifth career title next season.
Johnson is the top-ranked golfer in the world, fresh off winning the Masters this year. He also finished second place at the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year. Johnson hopes to continue playing at this high level in 2021.
Lawrence likely lost any hope of winning the Heisman Trophy this season after missing time due to COVID-19, but he continues to put together an incredible NFL resume as the likely first overall pick in the 2021 draft. First, he has a chance to win another National Championship at Clemson.
Ledecky took the Olympic world by storm when she won gold in the 800-meter freestyle in 2012 at age 15. She followed up that performance with four gold medals and one silver at the 2016 Games and will try to top that performance in the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski continues to lead Bayern Munich as one of the premier goal scorers in the world, with 34 goals over 31 games last season and a similar pace in early 2020-21. He continues to improve in his early 30’s.
Mahomes’ career continues to develop like no NFL player we’ve ever seen. He won the NFL MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018, won the Super Bowl MVP in 2019, and is the favorite to win the NFL MVP again in 2020. The Chiefs are also the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February.
Murray is an MVP candidate in only his second NFL season, showing the ability that made him a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma. The Cardinals have very high hopes for this year’s playoffs and beyond with Murray at the helm.
Oklahoma’s 2020 season hasn’t gone quite as well as planned, though Rattler continues to settle in as the Sooners starter. He had 22 touchdown passes in his first eight games and should be one of the Heisman favorites in 2021.
Rodgers continues to tell the NFL world that he’s not done yet. At age 37, he’s well in the running for NFL MVP, and the Packers have a chance to make another run in the playoffs. Despite Green Bay drafting a quarterback in the first round this year, it doesn’t look like Rodgers is going anywhere.
Ronaldo has another triumphant year for Juventus, winning back-to-back Italian Football Serie A titles. He continues to be arguably the greatest player of his generation at age 35.
Tatis is one of the most exciting players MLB has seen in years and managed to win a Silver Slugger in 2020 after hitting .277-17-45 in 59 games for the Padres. He’s just entering his age 22 season and has a chance to lead the Padres to a World Series.
There’s seemingly no stopping Trout, who has finished in the top five in AL MVP voting for consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, the Angels continue to struggle on the field, but Trout continues to establish himself as the best player of his era.
Wilson is losing his grasp on what looked like an MVP opportunity in 2020, but he remains one of the top players in the NFL. Seattle is set for another playoff run with Wilson having arguably his best season, as he continues to age like a fine wine in his early 30’s.