Athletes who will dominate in 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been an unforgettable year in sports. Most sports fans will be relieved when the calendar finally turns to 2021. The good news is that we could be set for one of the best years to ever be a sports fan with long seasons and the scheduled 2021 Summer Olympics. So with that in mind, here’s a look at some of the athletes who are set to dominate in 2021.