Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

The ‘Souled Out’ singer is making waves on the urban and rhythmic radio charts with her healing single called ‘BS’ from her third studio album titled ‘Chilombo’.

–

Jhene Aiko is full of confidence and it shows on her new single “BS”. Collaborating with H.E.R., she sings about finding the courage to leave a man who never appreciated her and moving on to do her own things and live her life to the fullest as she’s hitting the party scene and bagging a new guy.

The relatable story coupled with her soothing voice sent her to the top of this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart and rhythmic radio listing. On Spotify alone, the song has been played over 90.45 million times. It was also certified platinum for selling more than a million units.

The slow jam, which has Kehlani on the remix, additionally climbed up to No. 24 on Billboard Hot 100, marking Aiko’s second top-forty entry on the chart. It’s ranked even higher on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, peaking at No. 15.

The single, written with the help of her boyfriend Big Sean, was taken from Jhene Aiko’s third studio album, which reached No. 2 on both Billboard Hot 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. On top of that, the LP gave her three Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

She recorded the new album while also working on finding balance to her mind, body, and spirit. She started her new music in the “very healing place” of Hawaii where her grandmother was born and incorporated sound healing on her every song.

The album was fittingly titled after her last name “Chilombo”, which had a very special meaning. “[Chi] is life force,” so she explained. “[l] is for Love. Love is Living On Valued Energy. Taking care of the future by being fully present in. this. moment. [om] is the sound of the universe. The solution is sound. [b] represents the leg and the foot… foundation. B is for base; basics, beginnings [o] is eternity, infinite, wholeness… totality, perfection.”