Are These Celebrities Over Or Under 6 Foot?

EntertainmentAre These Celebrities Over Or Under 6 Foot?By Bradley Lamb - December 28, 202008ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Don’t let the heel lifts fool you. Is Tom Cruise over or under 6’0? Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Tom Cruise is 5’7″. Is Gwendoline Christie over or under 6’0? Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Gwendoline Christie is 6’3″. Is Robert Downey Jr. over or under 6’0? Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Robert Downey Jr. is 5’9″. Is Nicole Kidman over or under 6’0? Christopher Polk / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Nicole Kidman is 5’11”. Is Liam Neeson over or under 6’0? Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Liam Neeson is 6’4″. Is Beyoncé over or under 6’0? Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Beyoncé is 5’7″. Is Pete Davidson over or under 6’0? Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Pete Davidson is somewhere between 6’1″ and 6’3″, depending on who you ask. Is Jennifer Lawrence over or under 6’0? Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Jennifer Lawrence is 5’9″. Is Karlie Kloss over or under 6’0? Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Karlie Kloss is 6’2″. Is Lil Nas X over or under 6’0? Rich Fury / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Lil Nas X is 6’2″. Is Kit Harington over or under 6’0? Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Kit Harington is 5’8″. Is Taylor Swift over or under 6’0? Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Taylor Swift is 5’10”. Is Armie Hammer over or under 6’0? Christopher Polk / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Armie Hammer is 6’5″. Is Snoop Dogg over or under 6’0? Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Snoop Dogg is 6’4″. Is Laverne Cox over or under 6’0? Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Laverne Cox is 5’11”. Is Venus Williams over or under 6’0? Cameron Spencer / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Venus Williams is 6’1″. Is Shawn Mendes over or under 6’0? Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Shawn Mendes is 6’2″. Is Serena Williams over or under 6’0? Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Serena Williams is 5’9″. DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!