Are These Celebrities Over Or Under 6 Foot?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Don’t let the heel lifts fool you.

  1. Is Tom Cruise over or under 6’0?

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Tom Cruise is 5’7″.

  2. Is Gwendoline Christie over or under 6’0?

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Gwendoline Christie is 6’3″.

  3. Is Robert Downey Jr. over or under 6’0?

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Robert Downey Jr. is 5’9″.

  4. Is Nicole Kidman over or under 6’0?

    Christopher Polk / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Nicole Kidman is 5’11”.

  5. Is Liam Neeson over or under 6’0?

    Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Liam Neeson is 6’4″.

  6. Is Beyoncé over or under 6’0?

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Beyoncé is 5’7″.

  7. Is Pete Davidson over or under 6’0?

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Pete Davidson is somewhere between 6’1″ and 6’3″, depending on who you ask.

  8. Is Jennifer Lawrence over or under 6’0?

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Jennifer Lawrence is 5’9″.

  9. Is Karlie Kloss over or under 6’0?

    Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Karlie Kloss is 6’2″.

  10. Is Lil Nas X over or under 6’0?

    Rich Fury / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Lil Nas X is 6’2″.

  11. Is Kit Harington over or under 6’0?

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Kit Harington is 5’8″.

  12. Is Taylor Swift over or under 6’0?

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Taylor Swift is 5’10”.

  13. Is Armie Hammer over or under 6’0?

    Christopher Polk / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Armie Hammer is 6’5″.

  14. Is Snoop Dogg over or under 6’0?

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Snoop Dogg is 6’4″.

  15. Is Laverne Cox over or under 6’0?

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Laverne Cox is 5’11”.

  16. Is Venus Williams over or under 6’0?

    Cameron Spencer / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Venus Williams is 6’1″.

  17. Is Shawn Mendes over or under 6’0?

    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Shawn Mendes is 6’2″.

  18. Is Serena Williams over or under 6’0?

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Serena Williams is 5’9″.

