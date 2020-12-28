Apple HomePod Mini works with some 18W chargers – Latest News

Apple has recently released the 14.3 software update for HomePod Mini. The new software update adds support for 18W USB-C power adapters. You can use the one by Apple or some third-party adapter from Aukey or a battery pack from Cygnett, as per a report by . The HomePod Mini doesn’t work with a power adapter below 20W rating. However, note that the 18W support is only for Apple’s own charger and very few third-party adapters. Apple offers a 20W charging adapter for free when you buy the HomePod Mini.

The HomePod mini is the first smart speaker from the Cupertino-based tech giant in three years. HomePod mini has been priced at Rs 9,990 in India and comes in White and Space Grey colours.

The HomePod mini is just 3.3 inches tall. HomePod mini is powered by the Apple S5 chip that optimises loudness, adjusts the dynamic range, and controls the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time.

Meanwhile,some Apple HomePod Mini users are complaining that the device automatically disconnects from the Wi-Fi network. As per a report by 9to5 Mac, after the Wi-Fi gets disconnected, Siri responds with an error message saying “I am having trouble connecting to the Internet.” Apple is yet to comment on this issue and there seems to be no immediate fix for the issue.

