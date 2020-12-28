Andy Cohen Slammed Mercilessly On Social Media Over Siding With Candiace Dillard During Part 3 of ‘RHOP’ Reunion

RHOP fans are not happy with Andy Cohen. They are accusing the Bravo honcho of being biased and siding with Candiace Dillard against Monique Samuels during the reunion special. Cohen grilled Samuels over her contribution to her fight with Samuels and accused her of being non-sympathetic.

Andy Cohen grills Monique Samuels during ‘RHOP’ reunion over appearing stoic regarding her fight with Candiace Dillard

During parts two and three of the reunion, Cohen tried getting to the bottom of what led things to become physical between Dillard and Samuels. He had each woman re-tell the events from their point of view.

During one segment in part two of the reunion, Samuels accused Dillard of putting her hands in her face before things got physical, implying that Dillard’s actions caused her to feel threatened and retaliate. Cohen denied such events took place, though a clip from production corroborated Samuels’ claim.

Cohen also continued badgering Samuels on why she appeared “cut and dry” about the chain of events, accusing Samuels of being non-emotional and appearing non-remorseful. He also said that Samuels’ recently released rap song “Drag Queens” was a poor decision as he felt it made light of the fight.

Social media users blast Andy Cohen for seemingly siding with Candiace Dillard

Fans of the show were not happy with Cohen’s insistence that Samuels appeared non-apologetic. Many took to social media to comment on Cohen appearing bias and ignoring Dillard’s contribution to the fight. Many found his behavior unattractive.

“Never knew @Andy was so biased and loved Candiace so much. It showed Andy. You had no love for Monique. You wanted to take her down too. Maybe she should drag him,” one wrote on Twitter.

“@Andy also really needs to take a step back and realize how disliked his own hosting was during #RHOP reunion. The bullying against Monique was disgusting,” another Tweeted.

“Oh wow. I’ve never ever seen @Andy as unlikeable as he is during tonight’s #RHOP reunion. I’m not even sure I can finish the episode. The way you talk to Monique is simply unacceptable,” another chimed in.

Even more so, many found Dillard’s continuous interruption of Samuels a contradiction of her previous statements of being traumatized by their altercation.

Monique Samuels expresses disappointment over ‘RHOP’ reunion part three

Samuels was so disgusted after watching part three of the reunion that she quit the show. In fact, she’d already signed her contract to return but became disappointed in the reunion’s editing, particularly leaving out key moments she felt vindicated her and implicated her co-stars…or at least held them accountable.

She told All About The Tea in a recent interview, “I was excited to be back and to know that this time, I’d redeem myself and show my growth but when I saw episode three of the reunion, I said, ‘You know what, I can’t do this anymore,’” she said.

She continued: “It probably would have been a little easier had they fired me instead of me having to sit down and be real and say I have to walk away…I feel like some part of me let a lot of my fans down who have been rooting for me.”

Samuels says her focus is the upcoming release of her essential oils line and expanding her business empire with her podcast and lifestyle brand. For her, the show and its drama are not worth the pain it’s caused her family.