After Split From Christina, Ant Anstead Says 2020 Had ‘Some Positives’

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead were one of the most beloved couples of the Discovery Network family. Ant as the host of Wheeler Dealers and Christina as the interior designer of Flip or Flop. The couple also shared some of their home life moments on HGTV’s Christina on the Coast. However, things came to a halt in September 2020 when Christina announced she and Ant had separated.

What did Ant Anstead say?

Ant has been open with his struggles of heartbreak following his split from Christina. After the announcement was made, Ant took to going to a prayer group to cope with his newfound life.

“I joined an all men’s prayer group. We meet every Tuesday night. They have been great,” he shared on Instagram after a fan suggested religion.

Weeks later, he also posted on Instagram he had started on a “breakup recovery” problem that helped him turned his life around.

“I am now on Day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me,” he posted on his Instagram Stories. “If anyone else out there needs this, DO IT!”

As 2020 wraps, he has received lovely messages from his fans on social media. Recently one, in particular, caught Ant’s eye after the follower suggested continuing his career on TV.

“Sometimes things end, so better things can begin,” the fan replied. “You are a magnetic, vivacious personality and should strike a deal for some type of TV show. Your on-air presence was charming and enjoyable. Don’t disappear from the limelight but rather reignite your own light.”

“That’s super kind,” Ant replied to the beautiful message from his fan. “I’m actually making THREE new TV shows as we speak. 2020 has some positives. Despite the chaos, exciting things to come in 2021.”

Ant Ansted confirms he’s leaving ‘Wheeler Dealers’

Life for Ant in 2020 was full of changes. Not long after his split from Christina, he announced he was leaving his show Wheeler Dealers that he had been hosting since 2017. However, it wasn’t entirely bad news as he also said he had taken on three new projects.

“My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK,” Ant announced on Instagram. “I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is [Priestley] and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows.”

Ant did not reveal when his new shows would premiere on TV, but he teased to stay tuned to his Instagram feed for more details.

“Thank you all those car fans (and non-car fans) for the years of support and banter,” Ant continued. “I am incredibly proud of what we achieved! It’s been a ride.”

Ant loves to interact with his fans on social media and share all the activities he’s up to on a day-to-day basis. He has spent a lot of time with his baby son, Hudson, who he co-parents with Christina. The adorable videos of his growing baby are too cute and fans love watching the father-son bond.