60+ Songs to Include on Your New Year's Eve 2020 Playlist

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

New Year’s Eve might look a little different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a music-filled celebration – even in your kitchen.

Whether you’re settling in to Netflix & chill with your loved ones for the holidays, hosting an all-out dinner party for two, or just popping champagne on the couch, here are over 60 songs you can include on your New Year’s Eve 2020 playlist.

Taylor Swift | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Netflix & Champagne

These songs are perfect for snuggling up (or cutting loose) with your sweetheart before the ball drops.

  • ‘New Year’s Day’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ – The Carpenters
  • ‘Celtic New Year’ – Van Morrison
  • ‘In the New Year’ – The Walkmen
  • ‘Countdown’ – Beyoncé
  • ‘New Year’s Resolution’ – Otis Redding & Carla Thomas
  • ‘My Dear Acquaintance (Happy New Year)’ – Regina Spektor
  • ‘This Will Be Our Year’ – The Zombies
  • ‘Champagne Kisses’ – Jessie Ware
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean | Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gloomy New Year

If you’d rather just fully lean in to the melancholy, contemplative side of New Year’s Eve this year, we wouldn’t blame you.

  • ‘Better Days’ – Goo Goo Dolls
  • ‘11:59 (It’s January)’ – Scrawl
  • ‘Nights’ – Frank Ocean
  • ‘Same Old Lang Syne’ – Dan Fogelberg
  • ‘The New Year’ – Death Cab for Cutie
  • ‘New Year’s Prayer’ – Jeff Buckley
  • ‘New Year’s Day’ – U2
  • ‘Happy New Year’ – Judy Garland
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Dick Clark productions

Country New Year’s Eve

From catchy contemporary country to old-school country rock, these songs can help you ring in the New Year with a twang.

  • ‘New Year’s Day’ – Charles Robison
  • ‘New Year’s Eve 1999’ – Alabama
  • ‘Nothin’ New for New Year’ – Harry Connick, Jr. ft. George Jones
  • ‘Champagne Night’ – Lady A
  • ‘Champagne’ – Lindsay Ell
  • ‘Maybe Baby (New Year’s Day)’ – Sugarland
  • ‘Maybe Next Year’ – Corey Smith
  • ‘hole in the bottle’ – Kelsea Ballerini  
  • ‘Ringing in the Year’ – Turnpike Troubadours
  • ‘Welcome to the Future’ – Brad Paisley
  • ‘Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow’ – Darius Rucker
  • ‘Up’ – Cole Swindell
Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby | Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Retro New Year

Turn back the clock on New Year’s Eve with these songs from years gone by.

  • ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve’ – Nancy Wilson
  • ‘Let’s Start the New Year Right’ – Bing Crosby
  • ‘This Year’s Kisses’ – Billie Holiday
  • ‘Funky New Year’ – Eagles
  • ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – Guy Lombardo
  • ‘Marshmallow World’ – Darlene Love
  • ‘Bringing in a Brand New Year’ – Charles Brown
  • ‘It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve’ – Barry Manilow
Prince in 2005
Prince in 2005 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dance Party

The all-night dance parties might be in your living room this year, but there’s no reason that means they have to be canceled!

  • ‘Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem’ – Mariah Carey
  • ‘1999’ – Prince
  • ‘Girls Night Out’ – Charli XCX
  • ‘The Final Countdown’ – Europe
  • ‘Shout’ – The Isley Brothers
  • ‘Rock Around the Clock’ – Bill Haley & His Comets
  • ‘January’ – Disclosure
  • ‘Louder’ – Big Freedia feat. Icona Pop
  • ‘One More Time’ – Daft Punk
  • ‘Turn Back Time’ – Diplo & Sonny Fodera
  • ‘Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)’ – Starley
  • ‘New Year’s Eve (feat. Marty James)’ – Snoop Dogg
  • ‘Will 2K’ – Will Smith
  • ‘WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)’ – Cardi B
  • ‘All Day and Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)’ – Jax Jones, Martin Solveig & Madison Beer
  • ‘Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)’ – Silk City, Dua Lipa
Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland
Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland | Archive Photos/Getty Images

New Beginnings

We could all use a little motivation and inspiration to bring us into 2021. These songs celebrate a better tomorrow.

  • ‘High Hopes’ – Panic! At the Disco
  • ‘Happy New Year’ – ABBA
  • ‘Firework’ – Katy Perry
  • ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times’ – Jamie xx ft. Young Thug & Popcaan
  • ‘Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy’ – Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland
  • ‘Can’t Hold Us’ – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
  • ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson
  • ‘New Year’s Day’ – Pentatonix
  • ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ – Johnny Nash
  • ‘Happy’ – Pharrell Williams
  • ‘Peace’ – Norah Jones
  • ‘Here Comes the Sun’ – The Beatles
  • ‘Brand New Day’ – Dizzee Rascal
  • ‘New Rules’ – Dua Lipa
  • ‘New Year’s Day’ – Bon Jovi
  • ‘thank u, next’ – Ariana Grande

