60+ Songs to Include on Your New Year’s Eve 2020 Playlist

New Year’s Eve might look a little different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a music-filled celebration – even in your kitchen.
Whether you’re settling in to Netflix & chill with your loved ones for the holidays, hosting an all-out dinner party for two, or just popping champagne on the couch, here are over 60 songs you can include on your New Year’s Eve 2020 playlist.
Netflix & Champagne
These songs are perfect for snuggling up (or cutting loose) with your sweetheart before the ball drops.
- ‘New Year’s Day’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ – The Carpenters
- ‘Celtic New Year’ – Van Morrison
- ‘In the New Year’ – The Walkmen
- ‘Countdown’ – Beyoncé
- ‘New Year’s Resolution’ – Otis Redding & Carla Thomas
- ‘My Dear Acquaintance (Happy New Year)’ – Regina Spektor
- ‘This Will Be Our Year’ – The Zombies
- ‘Champagne Kisses’ – Jessie Ware
Gloomy New Year
If you’d rather just fully lean in to the melancholy, contemplative side of New Year’s Eve this year, we wouldn’t blame you.
- ‘Better Days’ – Goo Goo Dolls
- ‘11:59 (It’s January)’ – Scrawl
- ‘Nights’ – Frank Ocean
- ‘Same Old Lang Syne’ – Dan Fogelberg
- ‘The New Year’ – Death Cab for Cutie
- ‘New Year’s Prayer’ – Jeff Buckley
- ‘New Year’s Day’ – U2
- ‘Happy New Year’ – Judy Garland
RELATED: Bono ‘Didn’t Want to Sing’ This Lyric from ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’
Country New Year’s Eve
From catchy contemporary country to old-school country rock, these songs can help you ring in the New Year with a twang.
- ‘New Year’s Day’ – Charles Robison
- ‘New Year’s Eve 1999’ – Alabama
- ‘Nothin’ New for New Year’ – Harry Connick, Jr. ft. George Jones
- ‘Champagne Night’ – Lady A
- ‘Champagne’ – Lindsay Ell
- ‘Maybe Baby (New Year’s Day)’ – Sugarland
- ‘Maybe Next Year’ – Corey Smith
- ‘hole in the bottle’ – Kelsea Ballerini
- ‘Ringing in the Year’ – Turnpike Troubadours
- ‘Welcome to the Future’ – Brad Paisley
- ‘Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow’ – Darius Rucker
- ‘Up’ – Cole Swindell
Retro New Year
Turn back the clock on New Year’s Eve with these songs from years gone by.
- ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve’ – Nancy Wilson
- ‘Let’s Start the New Year Right’ – Bing Crosby
- ‘This Year’s Kisses’ – Billie Holiday
- ‘Funky New Year’ – Eagles
- ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – Guy Lombardo
- ‘Marshmallow World’ – Darlene Love
- ‘Bringing in a Brand New Year’ – Charles Brown
- ‘It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve’ – Barry Manilow
Dance Party
The all-night dance parties might be in your living room this year, but there’s no reason that means they have to be canceled!
- ‘Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem’ – Mariah Carey
- ‘1999’ – Prince
- ‘Girls Night Out’ – Charli XCX
- ‘The Final Countdown’ – Europe
- ‘Shout’ – The Isley Brothers
- ‘Rock Around the Clock’ – Bill Haley & His Comets
- ‘January’ – Disclosure
- ‘Louder’ – Big Freedia feat. Icona Pop
- ‘One More Time’ – Daft Punk
- ‘Turn Back Time’ – Diplo & Sonny Fodera
- ‘Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)’ – Starley
- ‘New Year’s Eve (feat. Marty James)’ – Snoop Dogg
- ‘Will 2K’ – Will Smith
- ‘WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)’ – Cardi B
- ‘All Day and Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)’ – Jax Jones, Martin Solveig & Madison Beer
- ‘Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)’ – Silk City, Dua Lipa
New Beginnings
We could all use a little motivation and inspiration to bring us into 2021. These songs celebrate a better tomorrow.
- ‘High Hopes’ – Panic! At the Disco
- ‘Happy New Year’ – ABBA
- ‘Firework’ – Katy Perry
- ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times’ – Jamie xx ft. Young Thug & Popcaan
- ‘Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy’ – Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland
- ‘Can’t Hold Us’ – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
- ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson
- ‘New Year’s Day’ – Pentatonix
- ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ – Johnny Nash
- ‘Happy’ – Pharrell Williams
- ‘Peace’ – Norah Jones
- ‘Here Comes the Sun’ – The Beatles
- ‘Brand New Day’ – Dizzee Rascal
- ‘New Rules’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘New Year’s Day’ – Bon Jovi
- ‘thank u, next’ – Ariana Grande