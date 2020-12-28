60+ Songs to Include on Your New Year’s Eve 2020 Playlist

New Year’s Eve might look a little different in 2020, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a music-filled celebration – even in your kitchen.

Whether you’re settling in to Netflix & chill with your loved ones for the holidays, hosting an all-out dinner party for two, or just popping champagne on the couch, here are over 60 songs you can include on your New Year’s Eve 2020 playlist.

Taylor Swift | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Netflix & Champagne

These songs are perfect for snuggling up (or cutting loose) with your sweetheart before the ball drops.

‘New Year’s Day’ – Taylor Swift

‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ – The Carpenters

‘Celtic New Year’ – Van Morrison

‘In the New Year’ – The Walkmen

‘Countdown’ – Beyoncé

‘New Year’s Resolution’ – Otis Redding & Carla Thomas

‘My Dear Acquaintance (Happy New Year)’ – Regina Spektor

‘This Will Be Our Year’ – The Zombies

‘Champagne Kisses’ – Jessie Ware

Frank Ocean | Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gloomy New Year

If you’d rather just fully lean in to the melancholy, contemplative side of New Year’s Eve this year, we wouldn’t blame you.

‘Better Days’ – Goo Goo Dolls

‘11:59 (It’s January)’ – Scrawl

‘Nights’ – Frank Ocean

‘Same Old Lang Syne’ – Dan Fogelberg

‘The New Year’ – Death Cab for Cutie

‘New Year’s Prayer’ – Jeff Buckley

‘New Year’s Day’ – U2

‘Happy New Year’ – Judy Garland

Kelsea Ballerini | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Dick Clark productions

Country New Year’s Eve

From catchy contemporary country to old-school country rock, these songs can help you ring in the New Year with a twang.

‘New Year’s Day’ – Charles Robison

‘New Year’s Eve 1999’ – Alabama

‘Nothin’ New for New Year’ – Harry Connick, Jr. ft. George Jones

‘Champagne Night’ – Lady A

‘Champagne’ – Lindsay Ell

‘Maybe Baby (New Year’s Day)’ – Sugarland

‘Maybe Next Year’ – Corey Smith

‘hole in the bottle’ – Kelsea Ballerini

‘Ringing in the Year’ – Turnpike Troubadours

‘Welcome to the Future’ – Brad Paisley

‘Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow’ – Darius Rucker

‘Up’ – Cole Swindell

Bing Crosby | Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Retro New Year

Turn back the clock on New Year’s Eve with these songs from years gone by.

‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve’ – Nancy Wilson

‘Let’s Start the New Year Right’ – Bing Crosby

‘This Year’s Kisses’ – Billie Holiday

‘Funky New Year’ – Eagles

‘Auld Lang Syne’ – Guy Lombardo

‘Marshmallow World’ – Darlene Love

‘Bringing in a Brand New Year’ – Charles Brown

‘It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve’ – Barry Manilow

Prince in 2005 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dance Party

The all-night dance parties might be in your living room this year, but there’s no reason that means they have to be canceled!

‘Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem’ – Mariah Carey

‘1999’ – Prince

‘Girls Night Out’ – Charli XCX

‘The Final Countdown’ – Europe

‘Shout’ – The Isley Brothers

‘Rock Around the Clock’ – Bill Haley & His Comets

‘January’ – Disclosure

‘Louder’ – Big Freedia feat. Icona Pop

‘One More Time’ – Daft Punk

‘Turn Back Time’ – Diplo & Sonny Fodera

‘Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)’ – Starley

‘New Year’s Eve (feat. Marty James)’ – Snoop Dogg

‘Will 2K’ – Will Smith

‘WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)’ – Cardi B

‘All Day and Night (Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Present Europa)’ – Jax Jones, Martin Solveig & Madison Beer

‘Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)’ – Silk City, Dua Lipa

Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland | Archive Photos/Getty Images

New Beginnings

We could all use a little motivation and inspiration to bring us into 2021. These songs celebrate a better tomorrow.