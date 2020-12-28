55 Years of Jacqueline Bisset’s Amazing Life 1965 to 2020

When you take a moment to look back over the career of actress Jaqueline Bisset, what’s more impressive than anything else is that she has been able to work consistently since her debut as an extra in 1965’s The Knack … and How to Get It. For example, 2021 will see her appearing in The Lodger and Blood Brothers, and beyond that she has no less than four additional movies in post-production and on their way. There are few actresses who can claim that they’re still making movies some 56 years after their debut.

“I’m extremely able to survive,” she understated to The Modesto Bee in 1987. “If I put my head to it, I’m a survivor. Sometimes, though, this requires effort and a period of withdrawal. I can get very down for a while when I’m feeling low in energy and a bit sorry for myself. When this happens, when a fallow time sets in, I don’t fight it. Instead, I surrender to it and sort of retire within myself. A degree of silence, a degree of accepting who you are and where you’re at, helps you cure yourself.” Well, whatever it is, it’s obviously working.

From early on, Jacqueline has been in the position of working with some of Hollywood’s biggest heavyweights, like Steve McQueen in Bullitt, Frank Sinatra in The Detective, and Dean Martin in Airport — and that has never stopped. This is even more ironic when you consider that acting is not something she was originally all that interested in.

Her Road to Acting

She was born Jacqueline Fraser Bisset on September 13, 1944, in Weybridge, Surrey, England. Her father was a doctor and her mother a lawyer who decided to become a housewife, and she has a brother named Max who is two years older than her.

In a 1968 profile, The Vancouver Sun said of her, “Jacqueline Bisset had no urgent ambition to act, no dream of stardom, no dramatic training. She slipped into it because, not wanting to live off her doctor father for another year, she took the train to London and began modeling to pay the rent. Modeling bored her, but an extra’s part in The Knack led her to a tiny role in Cul-De-Sac and, more important, locations on Holy Island, a tiny dot in the North Sea suited to Polish director Roman Polanski’s Gothic soul, where there was nothing to do but talk and drink the exotic local mead. ‘The whole experience was very exciting and made me want to go on.’”

Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1982, she shared a bit more about her feelings regarding acting: “I was a bit of a loner, I suppose. I read a lot. I was never any good in the school theatrical productions. I always got a role like the March Hare. A Latin teacher told me I might make a good actress and that stuck in my memory. I went off to London and did some modeling and Polanski gave me that small part. I went to America and that’s where I had a chance to learn how to act, how to behave around a sound stage. At first I was always cast as the girlfriend. It was a long time before I got to play characters who were people.”

1. ‘The Knack … and How to Get It’ (1965 Film)

In between directing the Beatles films A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, Richard Lester took on this British comedy, the title of which deals with having a special skill at something. In this case, it’s Michael Crawford’s Colin, who wants to learn how to seduce women. The film marks the first time Jacqueline appeared on screen, but just as an extra.

2. ‘Cul-de-sac’ (1966 Film)

Described as a psychological comic thriller, Cul-De-Sac is directed by Roman Polanski (later to helm Rosemary’s Baby, among others). Credited as “Jackie” Bisset, the lady of our focus plays a character named Jacqueline (easy to remember).

3. ‘Casino Royale’ (1967 Film)

Before Daniel Craig played James Bond in the 2006 action version of Casino Royale, this spoof — also based on Ian Fleming’s novel of the same name — was produced with a multiple of James Bonds (including Peter Sellers and Woody Allen). Jacqueline played the 007-appropriate (though sounding more like it could have come out of Austin Powers) Miss Goodthighs.

4. ‘Two for the Road’ (1967 Film)

This romantic comedy-drama focuses on a couple (Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney) who reflect on their relationship during the past dozen years as they embark on a road trip through Southern France. Jacqueline has a small role as yet another Jackie.

5. ‘The Cape Town Affair’ (1967 Film)

A more prominent role for Jacqueline — as “Candy” — in a spy film starring Claire Trevor and James Brolin about trying to retrieve confidential microfilm before it falls into the hands of the Communists.

6. ‘The Sweet Ride’ (1968 Film)

Jacqueline, in her most prominent role at that time, plays Vickie Cartwright, a mysterious stranger who arrives shortly before a motorcycle gang does and impacts the lives of three friends played by Tony Franciosa, Michael Sarrazin, and Bob Denver (fresh off of Gilligan’s Island).

8. ‘The Detective’ (1968 Film)

At the time, The Detective was received as a more adult take on police work. Set in New York, detective Joe Leland (Frank Sinatra) is put in charge of solving a brutal murder. Jacqueline is Norma MacIver, the much younger wife of the murder victim.

9. ‘Bullitt’ (1968 Film)

After a witness in his protection is murdered, Lieutenant Frank Bullitt (Steve McQueen) will stop at nothing to find the underworld kingpin responsible. Jacqueline, who plays Cathy, won a Golden Laurel Award in the category of Best Female New Face. The action, especially a car chase, was unprecedented at the time.

10. ‘The First Time’ (1969 Film)

A coming of age comedy-drama about a trio of friends who collectively decide it’s time to lose their virginity, though not everyone is as into the idea as they put out there. Jacqueline’s character is Anna.

11. ‘Secret World’ (1969 Film)

This is a French film also known as L’echelle Blanche. In it, a teenager who has to live with his uncle becomes attracted to the man’s girlfriend, Wendy (Jacqueline), who has no choice but to break his heart.

12. ‘Airport’ (1970 Film)

The one that launched the disaster movies of the 1970s. Based on Arthur Hailey’s novel of the same name, it features an all-star cast in a story about a madman who has smuggled a bomb onto a plane. Along with Jacqueline as Chief Stewardess Gwen Meighen, audiences got to enjoy Dean Martin, Burt Lancaster, George Kennedy, Helen Hayes, and many others.

13. ‘The Grasshopper’ (1970 Film)

This drama sees Jacqueline playing Christine Adams, a woman who, in the aftermath of an ended relationship, tries to pick up the pieces but finds life spiraling out of control, leading her to become a Las Vegas showgirl, getting convinced by a new boyfriend to go into prostitution to earn money for them … and things get worse from there.

14. ‘The Mephisto Waltz’ (1971 Film)

In this horror film, a satanist whose dying transfers his soul into the body of struggling concert pianist Myles Clarkson (Alan Alda). Jacqueline is Myles’ wife, Paula.

15. ‘Believe in Me’ (1971 Film)

Medical student Remy (Michael Sarrazin) and book publisher employee Pamela (Jacqueline) fall in love and gradually begin to get hooked on speed and barbiturates and their lives fall apart. As they move on to heroin, things get worse and it becomes a question of survival, with Pamela recognizing that for her own well being she may have to leave Remy behind. The two actors were romantically involved in real life as well.

16. ‘Secrets’ (1971 Film)

The film takes place during just one day, looking at a marriage between a couple (Jacqueline’s Jennifer Wood and Robert Powell’s Allan Wood) that’s in trouble, but somehow finds healing through flirtations with strangers.

17. ‘Stand Up and Be Counted’ (1972 Film)

In this comedy, newspaper reporter Sheila Hammond heads to her hometown to cover the progress of the feminist movement and is shocked to find that both her mother and sister are very much a part of it.

18. ‘The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean’ (1972 Film)

A Western set in Vinegaroon, Texas, where an outlaw turned self-appointed judge, Roy Bean (Paul Newman), unleashes his own form of justice. Jacqueline plays his grownup daughter, Rose.

19. ‘The Thief Who Came to Dinner’ (1973 Film)

Ryan O’Neal is a computer programmer Webster, who decides to use his skills to become a thief, which results in Warren Oates’ insurance investigator Dave Reilly pursuing him. Jacqueline is Laura, a woman Webster meets and turns into his accomplice.

20. ‘Day for Night’ (1973 Film)

A committed film director struggles to complete his movie while coping with a myriad of crises, personal and professional, among the cast and crew. The actual movie was directed by Francois Truffaut. Jacqueline plays Julie Baker.

21. ‘Le Magnifique’ (1973 Film)

The title of this one translates to The Magnificent and it’s also known as The Man from Acapulco. It’s a French film starring Jean-Paul Belmondo as spy author Francois Merlin, who lives his adventures in his head (where a good portion of this film takes place). Jacqueline is a sociology student named Christine, who is transformed into Tatiana in his imagined adventure.

22. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (1974 Film)

In 1935, the Orient Express is stopped due to deep snowfall and, during the night, a murder has taken place. Albert Finney is detective Hercule Poirot, who is investigating the crime and looks at every passenger as a possible suspect. Jacqueline stars alongside the likes of Michael York, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, and John Gielgud.

24. ‘The Spiral Staircase’ (1975 Film)

Incapable of speech since she watched the murder of her husband, Helen (Jacqueline) comes to believes she’s the intended victim of a serial killer of disabled people.

25. ‘End of the Game’ (1975 Film)

A murder mystery with a variety of twists and turns starring Jacqueline along with Martin Ritt, Robert Shaw, Donald Sutherland and Jon Voight.

26. ‘The Sunday Woman’ (1975 Film)

Jacqueline is Anna Carla, suspect in the murder of an ambiguous architect and being pursued by Marcello Mastroianni’s Commissioner Salvatore Santamaria.

27. ‘St. Ives’ (1976 Film)

Crime reporter and ex-cop Raymond St. Ives (Charles Bronson) is hired by Abner Procane (John Houseman) to retrieve five ledgers that were stolen from his safe. What should have been a relatively easy case to solve turns deadly. Jacqueline plays Janet.

28. ‘The Deep’ (1977 Film)

In the aftermath of Jaws, Hollywood was anxious for Peter Benchley’s next novel, which was The Deep, about treasure hunters in Bermuda going up against local criminals. You may not have actually known that’s what it was about since so much of the film’s attention seemed to be centered around Jaqueline’s wet t-shirt, achieved by scuba-diving. We recognize that sounds sarcastic, but it’s not. Check out the press from the ’70s and you’ll see it’s true. The film was nonetheless an effective adventure also starring Nick Nolte and Robert Shaw, who had played Quint in Jaws.

30. ‘The Greek Tycoon’ (1978 Film)

It’s the fictional life story of Theo Tomasis, which was inspired by the true story of Aristotle Onassis. Jacqueline portrays Liz Cassidy.

31. ‘Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?’ (1978 Film)

The title of the film pretty much sets up the mystery attempting to be solved by characters played by Jacqueline and George Segal. One extra nugget: the deaths are tied in to each chef’s specialty.

32. ‘Together?’ (1979 Film)

Louise (Jacqueline) is trying to put her life on a better path, circumstances and the people she encounters makes it difficult to do. This was actually an Italian film released in America.

33. ‘When Time Ran Out’ (1980 Film)

Reunited with her Judge Roy Bean costar Paul Newman — as well as veteran Hollywood star William Holden — Jacqueline stars in this disaster movie about a volcano that threatens a south Pacific island resort.

34. ‘Inchon’ (1981 Film)

General Douglas MacArthur (Laurence Olivier) plans the amphibious invasion of Inchon during the Korean War in September 1950. Jacqueline plays Barbara Hallsworth.

35. ‘Rich and Famous’ (1981 Film)

A wonderful look at the friendship between writers Liz Hamilton (Jacqueline) and Merry Noel Blake (Candice Bergen), who meet in college and go through life’s ups and downs while managing to hold on to that friendship.

36. ‘Class’ (1983 Film)

College student Jonathan (Andrew McCarthy) goes out for a night on the town and, wouldn’t you know it, the woman he sleeps with (Jacqueline) just happens to be the mother of his college friend Skip (Rob Lowe), who doesn’t take it well. Oopsie.

37. ‘Under the Volcano’ (1984 Film)

Albert Finney is Geoffrey Firmin, the former counsel in the small Mexican town of Quauhnahuac. Dangerously alcoholic, the film follows him during the last 24 hours of his life at Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration in 1938. Jacqueline was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Yvonne Firmin, Geoffrey’s wife who disappeared for a year but has now returned.

38. ‘Forbidden’ (1984 Film)

Inspired by the non-fiction book The Last Jews in Berlin, Jacqueline is German countess Nina von Halder who attempts to hide her Jewish boyfriend (Jurgen Prochnow) from the Nazis in World War II.

39. ‘Anna Karenina’ (1985 TV Movie)

Based on Leo Tolstoy’s 1877 novel, Jacqueline is the title character, who leaves her husband for Count Aleksei Vronsky (Christopher Reeve), though events have a devastating effect on her.

40. ‘Choices’ (1986 TV Movie)

Judge Evan Granger (George C. Scott) is forced to reconsider his strict views on abortion when he learns that both his wife (Jacqueline as Marisa Granger) and daughter (Melissa Gilbert as Terry Granger) are pregnant.

41. ‘High Season’ (1987 Film)

A comedy set on the Greek island of Rhodes and the craziness of tourisms. Among Jacqueline’s costars are James Fox, Kenneth Branagh, Sebastian Shaw, Irena Papas and Ruby Baker.

42. ‘Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story’ (1987 TV Miniseries)

Armand Assante is Napoleon Bonaparte, for a time the most powerful man in the world; and Jacqueline is Josephine de Beauharnais, the one woman who truly captured his heart.

43. ‘La maison de Jade’ (1988 Film)

This French film’s official description sums it up this way: “During a ceremony in an orthodox church in Paris, a 40-year-old writer and journalist is seduced by a young man [Vincent Perez], whom with she will live an extraordinary story of love and passion that will drive them to madness.” Wow, that’s some seduction.

44. ‘Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills’ (1989 Film)

A bet is made between a houseboy and a chauffeur on who will bring the widow they work for, Clare Lipkin (Jacqueline), to bed first in this comedy.

45. ‘Wild Orchid’ (1990 Film)

Lawyer Claudia Dennis (Jacqueline) finds herself drawn to self-made millionaire James Wheeler (Mickey Rourke) in Rio, that leads to a number of erotic encounters.

46. ‘The Maid’ (1991 TV Movie)

Anthony Wayne (Martin Sheen), recently moved to Paris and being employed at a bank, falls for Nicole Chantelle (Jacqueline) and, in order to get to know her, pretends that he’s a “maid” and is hired by her. There he connects with Nicole’s daughter, Marie (Victoria Shalet), and then discovers that Nicole works at the same bank he’s starting in. Good place to insert, “Wackiness ensues…”

47. ‘Rossini! Rossini!’ (1991Film)

Jacqueline is Isabella Colbran, a woman in 1868 who gets involved with Italian composer Gioachino Rossini (Philipe Noiret), whose operas include The Barber of Seville.

48. ‘Corrupt Justice’ (1993 TV Movie)

Jacqueline plays a housewife who pretends to be a “crime broker” in this Australian-Japanese TV movie which has also been released as Corrupt Justice.

49. ‘Les marmottes’ (1993 Film)

At an annual Christmas gathering, the relationships of a number of couples either come to an end or start up. Needless to say (which, of course, means we’re going to say it anyway) Jacqueline is one of those involved.

50. ‘Leave of Absence’ (1994 TV Movie)

When the mistress (Jacqueline) of a married man (Brian Dennehy) becomes critically ill, he has to make the decision of whether or not to tell his wife (Blythe Danner) the truth so that he can take care of her.

51. ‘La Ceremonie’ (1995 Film)

A post office clerk named Jeanne la postiere is befriended by maid Sophie la bonne (Sandrine Bonnaire) and finds herself drawn into a plot against the maid’s employers, which could lead to murder.

52. ‘September’ (1996 TV Movie)

A mysterious woman (Jacqueline) returns 20 years after she disappeared, threatening to expose the secrets and relationships of Scottish aristocrats.

53. ‘Once You Meet a Stranger’ (1996 TV Movie)

In this remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, two women (Jacqueline Bisset and Theresa Russell) meet on a train and during the long journey joke about killing the biggest impediments in their lives, though as it turns out only one of them is kidding.

54. ‘End of Summer’ (1997 TV Movie)

Set in 1890s New York City, Jacqueline is Christine Van Buren, a wealthy aristocrat who is described as a “spinster,” yet circumstances change to allow her to find love again, though her own views on life may ruin everything.

55. ‘Dangerous Beauty’ (1998 Film)

Jacqueline is in a supporting role as Paola Franco in this 16th-century drama about a woman (Catherine McCormack’s as Veronica Franco) who is accused of witchcraft.

56. ‘Let the Devil Wear Black’ (1999 Film)

Officially described as follows: “In this updated version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a young man comes face-to-face with personal treachery after suspecting that his father may have been murdered.”

57. ‘Witch Hunt’ (1999 TV Movie)

Barbara Thomas (Jacqueline) is accused of abducting her granddaughter and accused by the girl’s father, David Overton (Cameron Daddo) of being involved with the occult and witchcraft, thus putting the girl in danger. She, in turn, accuses him of abusing his daughter.

58. ‘Jesus’ (1999 TV Movie)

A dramatic look back at historical events in the life of Jesus Christ (Jeremy Sisto). Jacqueline is his mother, Mary; Debra Messing is Mary Magdalene and Gary Oldman as Pontius Pilot.

59. ‘Joan of Arc’ (1999 TV Miniseries)

Spurred by divine voices and visions, fifteenth-century teen Joan d’Arc Leelee Sobieski) leads French forces against the English. Jacqueline is her mother, Isabella d’Arc.

60. ‘Britannic’ (2000 TV Movie)

This is a fictional tale of the November 1916 sinking of the H.M.H.S. Britannic (sister ship of the Titanic) and the German agent that some believe sabotaged the vessel turned hospital ship. Jacqueline is Lady Lewis.

61. ‘Les gens qui s’aiment’ (2000 Film)

Radio show host Jean-Francois (Richard Berry) is in an open relationship with Angie (Jacqueline), and much of the film focuses on her sometimes contentious relationship with her two daughters, who are as different as can be.

62. ‘In the Beginning’ (2000 TV Movie)

The journeys and struggles of Abraham (Martin Landau) are covered in this Biblical miniseries. Jacqueline is Sarah.

63. ‘Sex & Mrs. X’ (2000)

Madame Simone (Jacqueline), who lives in Paris, encounters magazine writer Joanna Scott (Linda Hamilton), recently left by her husband who finds herself inspired by Simone to experience a sexual reawakening.

64. ‘The Sleepy Time Gal’ (2001 Film)

Frances (Jacqueline) is pursued by the daughter (Martha Plimpton) she gave up for adoption after the woman has found out that her family is not actually biological and is in search of answers.

65. ‘Dancing at the Harvest Moon’ (2002 TV Movie)

Returning to her home town, Maggie Weber (Jacqueline) falls into a relationship with John Keats Fleming (Eric Mabius), the son of her long-dead first love, and finds herself wrestling with whether or not her feelings for John are real, or if this is a projection for what she felt for his father.

66. ‘America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy, Jr. Story’ (2003 TV Movie)

The title pretty much says it all. Kristoffer Polaha is JFK Jr. while Jacqueline is his mother, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis.

67. ‘Latter Days’ (2003 Film)

A promiscuous gay party animal falls for a young Mormon missionary, leading to crisis, cliché, and catastrophe. Jacqueline plays Lila Montagne.

68. ‘Swing’ (2003 Film)

Dreaming of becoming a professional musician, Anthony (Innis Casey) gets the sense that it’s a possibility when he finds a 1940s style nightclub that feels frozen in time. Jacqueline is Christine, who opens his mind to his possible future.

69. ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (2003 TV Guest Star)

Jacqueline appeared in the Season 5 episode “Control,” which IMDB describes as follows: “The Detectives find themselves hunting for a person who cut off a man’s genitals, and left him to die. But what starts out looking like a homeless-crazy man may have done the deed, further investigation reveals a much more sinister reason behind why Mr. Gorman was butchered. Olivia finds herself re-visiting the abduction and rape of a woman she didn’t believe four years earlier, because the woman was drunk, and her complaint sounded too outrageous.” Her character is Juliet Barclay.

70. ‘The Survivors Clubs’ (2004 TV Movie)

Jacqueline is Carol Rosen, one of three women who were raped by the same killer and go out after him. He’s ultimately arrested, but on the first day of his trial he’s shot by a sniper and three women are automatic suspects. Also starring Roma Downey and Lauren Lee Smith.

71. ‘Fascination’ (2004 Film)

Scott Doherty (Adam Garcia) finds it odd and suspicious when his mother, recently a widow, is planning on marrying another man. But then a mysterious explosion results in his being suspected of murder, although he insists he’s being framed.

72. ‘The Fine Art of Love: Mine Ha-Ha’ (2005 Film)

In the early 20th Century, a group of girls living and growing up within a college hidden from the rest of the world, which appears idyllic on the surface but is actually housing a dark secret. The girls want answers, which goes directly against the rules of the Headmistress (Jacqueline).

73. ‘Domino’ (2005 Film)

The focus is on Domino Harvey (Keira Knightley) in this true story of the former Ford model who decided to become a bounty hunter. Jacqueline is Sophie Wynn.

74. ‘Save the Last Dance 2’ (2006 Film)

Sara Johnson (Izabella Miko) is still determined to shine as a dancer, but her new style comes into conflict with the teachings of ballet instructor Monique Delacroix (Jacqueline).

75. ‘Carolina Moon’ (2007 TV Movie)

Victoria Bodeen (Claire Forlani), who has psychic visions, returns to her hometown to come to grips with her personal demons but finds love and danger along the way. Jacqueline is Margaret Lavelle.

76. ‘Nip/Tuck’ (2006 TV Guest Star)

Jacqueline made a guest appearance in this television drama about the world of plastic surgery.

77. ‘Death in Love’ (2008 Film)

The children of a Nazi doctor and concentrate camp inmate are forced to cope with the past of their parents (Jacqueline is credited as “The Mother”).

78. ‘An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving’ (2008 TV Movie)

When Isabella (Jacqueline) hears about the financial struggles of the family of her daughter, Mary (Helene Joy) she comes to help over Thanksgiving, though Mary resents the gesture.

79. ‘The Eastmans’ (2009 TV Pilot)

In this pilot for a drama series that did not go forward, the parents (Jacqueline and Donald Sutherland) and adult children in a family of doctors find themselves successful professionally but dysfunctional personally. But when the patriarch ends up on the brink of death, they rally to bring him back, then wield their collective power to extract changes from him.

80. ‘An Old Fashioned Christmas’ (2010 TV Movie)

In this sequel to An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving, Isabella (Jacqueline) and her granddaughter Tilly (Catherine Steadman) head to Ireland in the hopes that Isabella can convince her former suitor to help Tilly get her writing published. We thinks romance is in the air.

81. ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ (2011 to 2012 TV Guest Star)

Guest appearance by Jacqueline in this legal comedy-drama.

82. ‘Two Jacks’ (20012 Film)

Twenty years after director Jack Hussar has returned to Hollywood to secure financing for his new film, and seduces a woman named Diana (Sienna Miller), his son arrives looking to see if he inherited his father’s talent. Jacqueline plays the older Diana.

83. ‘Dancing on the Edge’ (2013 TV Miniseries)

A British series, aired by Starz in America, set in London of the 1930s and focused on the experiences of a black jazz band. Jacqueline is Lavinia, Lady Cremone, a wealthy aristocrat who has become a recluse following the death of her sons.

84. ‘Welcome to New York’ (2014 Film)

Devereaux (Gerard Depardieu) sees his candidacy as the President of France threatened by a hotel maid’s claims that he raped her. Jacqueline is his wife, Simone Devereaux.

86. ‘Peter and John’ (2015 Film)

Jacqueline’s in a supporting role in this film about the mistrust between a pair of brothers, who have both developed feelings for the same woman.

87. ‘Miss You Already’ (2015 Film)

A pair of lifelong friends (Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette) finds that friendship tested when one has a family and the other become seriously ill. Jacqueline goes blonde as Miranda.

88. ‘The Last Film Festival’ (2016 Film)

A satire of Hollywood where a desperate producer (Dennis Hopper) manipulates his cast into joining him at the only film festival in the world that will have him. Jacqueline is the star of his film, Claudia Benvenuti.

90. ‘Double Lover’ (2017 Film)

A French-Belgian about a woman named Chloe (Marine Vacth) who learns that her boyfriend (Jeremie Renier) is hiding a part of his past from her. Jacqueline is Mrs. Schenker.

91. ‘Graves’ (2017 TV Series Guest Star)

Jacqueline made a guest star appearance as Diana Scott in this Nick Nolte comedy series about a former president of the United States trying to make amends for his past.

92. ‘9/11’ (2017 Film)

Five people (Jacqueline among them) are trapped in an elevator during the September 11 attacks and desperately try to survive.

93. ‘Counterpart’ (2018 TV Guest Star)

This sci-fi thriller series is about a UN employee (J.K. Simmons) who discovers that our world is involved in a Cold War with a parallel Earth. Jacqueline guest starred in one episode.

95. ‘Asher’ (2018 Film)

A mercenary named Asher (Ron Perlman) attempts to retire and hopes to break a promise he made himself when a hit went wrong, taking the life of an innocent woman. He hopes to pursue love again before he runs out of time but first must reconcile himself with the past. Jacqueline is Dora. Costarring Famke Janssen, Peter Facinelli, and Richard Dreyfuss.

96. ‘Backstabbing for Beginners’ (2018 Film)

Based on the true corruption scandal in the UN Oil-for-Food Program. Jacqueline plays Dupre opposite Theo James and Ben Kingsley.

97. ‘Head Full of Honey’ (2018 Film)

Suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, widowed grandfather Amadeus (Nick Nolte) is brought to Venice by his granddaughter for a road trip. Jacqueline plays Vivian.

98. ‘Here and Now’ (2018)

When New York City singer Vivienne (Sarah Jessica Parker) receives a dire medical prognosis, she needs to put her life and career in perspective. Jacqueline is cast as Jeanne.

99. ‘Very Valentine’ (2019 Film)

Owners of the Angelini Shoe Company — including Jacqueline’s Teodora Angelini — one of the last family-owned businesses in Greenwich Village, fight to save the company during financial hardships.

A Bit More from Jacqueline

Obviously, Jacqueline has an amazingly long and diversified career. In her private life she has never married, but has had significant relationships with actor Michael Sarrazin (The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?) from 1967 to 1973; nightclub owner and film producer Victor Drai from 1975 to 1980; Russian-American ballet dancer and actor Alexander Godunov from 1981 to 1988; actor and director Vincent Perez from 1988 to 1992; and Emin Boztepe from 1994 to 2005, and again from 2007 to 2008.

“Acting has never been all-consuming for me. If I’m doing something I want to, I do it at 100 percent. But once it’s over, it’s over. As for my private life, it has always been private,” she told The Montgomery Advertiser in 1977. “I keep it separate from my career. I don’t really socialize with actors; I only see them from time to time. Don’t misunderstand me, I like them very much, but I do have my own life; one that’s very different. I think people have preconceptions of you.

“One general preconception is that if you are pretty, you don’t have a brain in your head and that you’re taking life for granted, which I’ve never done,” she added. “And I’ve certainly had to think for myself a lot. And fight for myself. So possibly I’m a little aggressive sometimes. With a man, I like to feel that if I’m out somewhere and in danger, I will be protected. I think women need that. They want to feel that the guy can look after them. Apart from that, I think a sense of humor’s terribly important. I don’t see life being a drag. Men, to me, have to be fun. I also think a feeling of danger about somebody is interesting for a woman. The unexpected. A slight twinkle in the entices – where will it take you? Adventure.”

And even all these years later, her view has never changed.