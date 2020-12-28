5 things to watch in Bitcoin as 2020 ends By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Altseason and $30K in sight: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin as 2020 ends

(BTC) has had a week like no other, hitting fresh record highs of $28,400 and staying near the top — what’s next.

As markets return to digest a wild Christmas, Cointelegraph presents five factors set to help with Bitcoin price direction this week.

daily candle chart. Source: TradingView
hourly candle chart. Source: TradingView
ETH and BTC vs. USD performance YTD. Source: Digital Assets Data
futures chart showing gap. Source: TradingView