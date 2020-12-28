4 Classic ‘Gossip Girl’ Episodes To Watch Before It Leaves Netflix

2012 was the last time Gossip Girl fans heard Kristen Bell say “xoxo, you know you love me.” But thanks to Netflix, viewers have been able to relive the series. However, that will all end in 2021 because the streaming giant is saying goodbye to Gossip Girl. Before the TV show leaves Netflix, take one last look into the lives of Manhattan’s elite.

1. ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 1 Episode 7: ‘Victor, Victrola’

Originally airing on Nov. 7, 2007, this Gossip Girl episode marked major turning points in the romantic lives of multiple characters. First, Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) and Seren van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) admitted they were in love with each other. But Dan’s best friend, Vanessa Abrams (Jessica Szohr) kept interrupting their romantic moments together.

Meanwhile, Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) decided to invest in a nightclub to finally win his father’s approval. After things don’t go as planned, Chuck ends up having an unexpected night with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

This episode has all the makings of a classic Gossip Girl episode. There are secrets, lies, and tons of relationship drama. And, of course, fabulous scenes of New York City.

2. ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Episode 1: ‘Summer Kind of Wonderful’

The Upper East Siders head to the Hamptons in the season 2 opener, which originally aired on Sept. 1, 2008. Blair and Serena get out of the city and spend their days sitting by the pool and talking about their boy problems.

There’s a glamorous party complete with a steamy (and innocent) kiss between Serena and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford). And, of course, an iconic moment when Blair tells Chuck, “Three words, eight letters, and I’m yours.”

3. ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Episode 25: ‘The Goodbye Gossip Girl’

After a season of emotional turmoil for Chuck and Blair, the will-they-or-won’t-they couple finally gets together. Chuck travels around the world getting all of Blair’s favorite things before telling her he loves her. Meanwhile, Gossip Girl releases shocking information in the middle of their high school graduation.

Originally broadcast on May 18, 2009, the episode features hallmarks of Gossip Girl: scenes of New York City, scandal, secrets, and relationship drama.

4. ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 4 Episode 1: ‘Belles de Jour’

The cast of Gossip Girl left New York City and jetted off to Paris, France in the show’s fourth season. Airing on Sept. 13, 2010, Blair and Serena run around Paris while escaping their love lives at home.

Serena distracts herself with dating while Blair shops and samples macarons. Things take a turn when Blair meets a man at a museum who might be a real-life prince. Meanwhile, Chuck is still missing.

Gossip Girl is streaming on Netflix until Jan. 1, 2021.

